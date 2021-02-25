Trade rumor rankings: Kyle Lowry, Kristaps Porzingis and more

Kyle Lowry is on an expiring contract and although he’s a Toronto Raptors legend, that hasn’t stopped team president Masai Ujiri from dealing a player of his caliber before. That, plus the fact Toronto made a long-term commitment to Fred VanVleet last offseason, has led many to believe Lowry’s days with the Raptors could be numbered.

And considering Lowry is still a very productive floor general, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc, interest in acquiring him will be high on the trade market.

Three teams already being discussed as potential landing spots for Lowry include his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, as we well as the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers, all franchises with high aspirations this season.

However, if recent reports are to be trusted, Lowry’s preference would be to end up back home in Philadelphia (via The Philadelphia Inquirer):

A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.

The report continued to say the following:

Kyle Lowry would be a perfect fit for the 76ers. The same can be said about the Miami Heat. The best spot for the Philly native and Toronto Raptors point guard, however, is the Los Angeles Clippers. According to sources, those three teams could become potential trade destinations for the former Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova standout. That is, of course, if Lowry opts to not finish the season with the Raptors.

Even at almost 35, Lowry is still one of the best point guards in the game and, more important, one that has proven he can help lead a team to a championship.

If Toronto is serious about moving Lowry, the market for him will heat up quickly, with contenders likely to battle it out for his services.

