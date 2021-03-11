Trade rumor rankings: LaMarcus Aldridge, Kyle Lowry and more

Although most of the recent reporting on the matter has indicated Kyle Lowry will remain with the Toronto Raptors through this year’s trade deadline, Lowry recently sounded like a player who could be moving on when talking to the media:

Lowry says he will retire as a Raptor, even if it’s on a one-day contract. But he says he, Raptors and any other team all have to do what’s best for them in the future. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 11, 2021

However, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange was pretty adamant recently that Lowry would not be traded before the March 25 headline:

Lowry is not going to be dealt before the March 25 trade deadline. It’s not that the Raptors and Lowry haven’t mulled over the pros and cons of making a mutually agreeable deal for the 15-year veteran heading into free agency, or that there isn’t interest in the six-time all-star who comes with a shipping container’s full of intangibles along with averages of 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and seven assists per game along with 40.3 per cent shooting from deep – all marks that are in the neighbourhood of his career peaks. Beyond that context, surveying the market and assessing where the Raptors are, it’s more and more clear the chances of a deal happening are remote and the notion that Lowry is pushing for one is far-fetched. Lowry made his position quite clear the other day via his Instagram story, but multiple league sources I’ve spoken with over the past two weeks who have reason to know Lowry’s thinking has echoed the theme. The persistence of the speculation is a nuisance, even if the reporting of it is understandable.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported something similar this week, too:

Speaking of teams heading in the wrong direction, Toronto losing four of five games before the break would seemingly up the odds of the Raptors (17-19) becoming ‘sellers.’ But when it comes to future Hall of Famer Kyle Lowry, there’s a strong sense around the league that the size of this final season on his deal ($30.5 million) may ultimately result in him staying put. Whether it’s that scenario or any other, the sheer number of moving financial parts likely required to get a Lowry deal done would be a hindrance. reported something similar this week.

Lowry’s contract does make things tricky here, as it would take a ton of salary-matching to find a suitable trade for the championship-winning point guard, but Lowry’s play has remained strong this season, and there’s no doubt he’d be a huge pickup for any contender.

We’ll see if things change on this front over the next couple of weeks.

For more on the Kyle Lowry trade front, click here.