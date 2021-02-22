Trade rumor rankings: Nikola Vucevic, John Collins and more

Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has seen his numbers drop across the board this season, from 21.6 points to 17.6 points per game, from 10.1 rebounds to 7.5 rebounds per contest and from a tidy 58.3 field-goal percentage to a more ordinary 53.1 percent mark.

Whether or not that has to do with the fact that Atlanta passed up on the opportunity to extend him last offseason, no one knows, but it could be a factor in Collins’ regressed play.

As such, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that this has led to Collins coming up in trade rumors this year (via The Athletic):

Even if there was a quality deal to be had that added future assets, his production in the present is so crucial that it appears unlikely that he’ll be on the move. Nonetheless, sources say the Hawks have shown a willingness to listen to offers for Collins (this should surprise no one).

Shams Charania expounded further on the rumors last week, saying that even if Atlanta did move Collins, it would cost any team who wants to acquire him something as valuable as a “high first-round, lottery-level pick” to get him.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman also reported that NBA executives believe it would take a “whopping offer” for the Hawks to actually consider trading Collins, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason (we currently rank him as the eighth-best free agent of the 2021 class).

Collins’ upside as a floor-spacing, face-up power forward with elite athleticism remains quite high, so if the Hawks do end up moving him, it won’t come cheap, which all the reports on the matter have reiterated to this point.

It’s just a bit shocking that Atlanta is even considering such a move this early on in his blossoming career.

