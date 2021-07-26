Trade rumor rankings: Bradley Beal, Joe Ingles and more

Although The Athletic’s Tony Jones mentioned that he hadn’t heard Joe Ingles’s name brought up in trade scuttle recently, over the past week, we’ve gotten two reports from separate sources about the Utah Jazz potentially shopping their talented Australian swingman.

The first came from Action Network’s Matt Moore, who reported the following:

However, sources suggested that Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles were also bandied about as available if the Jazz could get a significant upgrade, which would be a major shakeup for the team, especially with Mike Conley headed to unrestricted free agency this summer.

And that was pretty much reiterated later on in the week by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer:

League personnel most often mention Joe Ingles as the Jazz wing to watch, and Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale are also considered available for trade as Utah narrows its focus towards building a contender around Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are also open to discuss trading their No. 30 pick, sources said.

It’s somewhat difficult to understand why Utah, coming off a year where they led the league in net rating and win-loss record, would want to rock the boat so violently, though perhaps their whimper of a playoff exit in the Western Conference semifinals, as well as the fact that Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic play somewhat similar roles, could be motivating such a decision.

Either way, Ingles, with one year left on his deal paying him $12.4 million in 2021-22 (which will barely put him in the Top 100 in the league, salary-wise), should garner a ton of interest on the trade market if he really is available, especially from contenders.

