Trae Young, Devin Booker and the complete list of 2021 NBA All-Star Game snubs

While there is no exact science to an NBA All-Star candidacy, earning a spot among the league’s best players is always a tough challenge.
The 10 starters (five players from each conference) were selected based on weighted voting from fans, current NBA players and a media panel. The reserves (seven players from each conference) were chosen by head coaches around the league.
All-Star captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will choose their teams from the player pool during the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft on March 4.
Ultimately, however, only 24 players earned the invitation to participate in the game on March 7. Given how many deserved consideration, there are still several others who made a serious case to receive the honor as well.
Below are some of the candidates who did not receive the nod but are still enjoying All-Star caliber campaigns. The fact that all these players were left off shows us just how much incredible talent exists in the NBA right now.
Trae Young (Atlanta)
Eastern Conference Backcourt
Stats: 26.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 9.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3P%
Devin Booker (Phoenix)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 24.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.8 FG%, 35.8 3P%
Mike Conley (Utah)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 16.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.7 FG%, 41.2 3P%
Fred VanVleet (Toronto)
Eastern Conference Backcourt
Stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.7 spg, 40.8 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
Western Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 23.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 0.9 bpg, 46.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 22.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.5 apg, 0.8 spg, 50.6 FG%, 40.7 3P%
Bam Adebayo (Miami)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 19.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 0.9 spg, 57.0 FG%
Jerami Grant (Detroit)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 23.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 blog, 43.7 FG%, 37.6 3P%
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 21.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 48.9 FG%, 42.4 3P%
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 20.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.7.apg, 1.1 spg, 50.5 FG%, 43.1 3P%
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 19.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.9 apg, 0.8 spg, 48.8 FG%, 33.3 3P%
Jamal Murray (Denver)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 20.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.7 FG%, 38.3 3P%
Myles Turner (Indiana)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 13.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.0, 1.1 stl, 3.5 bpg, 49.8 FG%, 32.5 3P%
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
Eastern Conference Backcourt
Stats: 16.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.9 spg, 50.2 FG%, 38.7 3P%
Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 20.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.7 bpg, 45.5 FG%
Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)
Eastern Conference Backcourt
Stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 44.2 FG%, 39.5 3P%
Jimmy Butler (Miami)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.9 spg, 43.1 FG%
Ja Morant (Memphis)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 45.6 FG%
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Western Conference Backcourt
Stats: 22.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 46.6 FG%, 33.6 3P%
Christian Wood (Houston)
Western Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 22.0 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.5 bpg, 0.9 spg, 55.9 FG%, 42.1 3P%
Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
Eastern Conference Backcourt
Stats: 22.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 48.5 FG%, 39.4 3P%
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)
Eastern Conference Frontcourt
Stats: 20.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.8 bpg, 51.3 FG%, 40.3 3P%
