Trail Blazers offseason and Jason Kidd updates with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Gozlan: This team is going to get even more expensive as we go forward. The Blazers are about $21 million below the luxury tax. If they re-sign Norman Powell, they’re going to be right at that tax with about nine players under contract. Going forward, things are going to get even more expensive if they want to keep the team because Robert Convington and Jusuf Nurkic are going to be expiring this (upcoming) season, and they’re going to be due for raises as well. If you’re Portland, does ownership really have the appetite to spend on these starters and this team? Could they potentially make it to the Western Conference Finals? Potentially. I think a lot has to go their way. I just have some doubts they’re going to want to get really deep into the luxury tax two years from now even if this team could go to the second round.

Scotto: I remember one executive I had spoken to who said he thought they could use a good shot-blocking center around the paint to help them balance out that offensive firepower they have.

Scotto: Yossi, you touched on a few guys in your preview like Nerlens Noel, Robin Lopez, and Daniel Theis as guys that could make sense. With those guys in mind, I can tell you someone I know around Nerlens told me that he’s enjoyed his time in New York and clicked with coach Tom Thibodeau, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He’s expected to draw a lot of interest on the free-agent market this summer. It’s going to be interesting to see where his value is. I don’t have a specific number yet, but he’s certainly due a pay raise from what he was making ($5 million).

As we touched on previously, Theis – from talking with people around the league – the expected value I’ve heard from him is that he can command interest from teams above the mid-level exception in free agency.

Gozlan: One other factor is there’s Derrick Jones Jr., who has a player option to decide on. I think it’s a pretty good bet he’ll exercise it. I’m not sure he’ll get close to what it is, $9.7 million on the open market.