NBA draft prospect Tre Mann: 'I think I’m the best guard in the draft'

TM: I always had that thought I would do it. I would say it was going into my senior year. In my junior year of high school. That summer, playing AAU, I have to say that was the time where I felt I could make the league because I grew a little bit, and I was a pretty good size for a point guard. I played well that season, started getting offers from everywhere, and was invited to the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. It hit me then that I could actually do it.