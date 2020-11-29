Trevor Ariza is now the all-time leader in trades

After a busy NBA offseason that saw him traded an astonishing three times – from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Houston Rockets, who sent him to the Detroit Pistons who then, finally, traded him to OKC – Trevor Ariza made league history by becoming the player to be traded the most times ever at 10.

The league’s new all-time leader in trades, he might not be done moving yet, either, as the Thunder are in the midst of a full teardown, making the 35-year-old an unnecessary fit there.

Ariza could very well be sent to a contender in need of perimeter shooting and defense before long – maybe even as soon as prior to the 2020-21 season tipping off.

It’s a unique bit of history that he has made here, but it doesn’t indicate he hasn’t been a valuable player throughout his career. Ariza, who holds career averages of 10.5 points and 1.5 steals while shooting 35.2 percent from three, has always been a reliable two-way wing during his time in the NBA – and even has a championship ring to show for his efforts.

He simply has had the bad luck of finding himself included in a plethora of deals over the years, and not because his teams couldn’t use him but rather because his salary fit too well in trade packages, or because a playoff team coveted his skill set prior to playoff pushes.

Below, you can find the 12 players who have been traded the most times in NBA history.