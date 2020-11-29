Trevor Ariza is now the all-time leader in trades

After a busy NBA offseason that saw him traded an astonishing three times – from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Houston Rockets, who sent him to the Detroit Pistons who then, finally, traded him to OKC – Trevor Ariza made league history by becoming the player to be traded the most times ever at 10.
The league’s new all-time leader in trades, he might not be done moving yet, either, as the Thunder are in the midst of a full teardown, making the 35-year-old an unnecessary fit there.
Ariza could very well be sent to a contender in need of perimeter shooting and defense before long – maybe even as soon as prior to the 2020-21 season tipping off.
It’s a unique bit of history that he has made here, but it doesn’t indicate he hasn’t been a valuable player throughout his career. Ariza, who holds career averages of 10.5 points and 1.5 steals while shooting 35.2 percent from three, has always been a reliable two-way wing during his time in the NBA – and even has a championship ring to show for his efforts.
He simply has had the bad luck of finding himself included in a plethora of deals over the years, and not because his teams couldn’t use him but rather because his salary fit too well in trade packages, or because a playoff team coveted his skill set prior to playoff pushes.
Below, you can find the 12 players who have been traded the most times in NBA history.
Trevor Ariza
Number of times traded: 10
Chris Gatling
Number of times traded: 8
Dale Ellis
Number of times traded: 8
Billy Owens
Number of times traded: 7
Dan Dickau
Number of times traded: 7
Jim Jackson
Number of times traded: 7
Joe Smith
Number of times traded: 7
Luke Ridnour
Number of times traded: 7
Marcus Camby
Number of times traded: 7
Otis Thorpe
Number of times traded: 7
Sam Cassell
Number of times traded: 7
Shabazz Napier
Number of times traded: 7
