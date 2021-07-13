Trey Murphy: 'My ability to be a student of the game puts me over the top'

TM: I will say, I’m pretty prepared for the NBA for this one because I’m a big booray player. [Laughs] I like cards a lot. I won’t be in the varsity game because those might be a little too high stakes for me. I’m going to try to get a junior varsity table so I don’t lose all my per diem. But I love playing cards and playing ping pong and watching YouTube videos that can range from music videos to basketball videos to fashion and cars.

For music, I have a very wide range and selection in music. I can listen to Keisha Cole one day and there is another day where I can listen to Kodak or Key Glock. I listen to chill music and I have my tempo rap playlist, which is what I call the more upbeat stuff that gets me going. My top five from rap are Lil Durk, J. Cole, Drake, Lil Baby and Meek Mill. But that’s always changing based on when albums release and stuff like that. I like R&B, too, like Rod Wave and Giveon and Brent Faiyaz.

I’m also pretty big into putting on clothes and taking pictures and that kind of fashion stuff. I love shoes. I’m a big shoe guy. I’m very excited to get my shoe game up a little bit more when I get into the NBA. I’d say my Mt. Rushmore of shoes are the ‘Tiffany’ Nike Diamond Supply Co. x Dunk Low Pro SB, Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail, Jordan 1 Retro Dior — I don’t know for sure if it’d be low or high, I’d have to make that decision whenever I’m able to purchase them — and then it’d probably just be another pair of Nike Dunk shoes. I love those a lot, they are a really trendy shoe right now and they’re really comfortable and you can rock them with almost anything. You can rock them with shorts, pants, forever.

Outside of sneakers, I’m a big Crocs guy. If I’m going to a workout, beforehand and after, I’m wearing my Crocs, my fuzzy Crocs. They’ve been through a lot with me. I must say that. I’ve been wearing them a decent amount. I have a pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers as well. Those are pretty nice shoes that I like to dress up in. I can rock a good loafer. I don’t really have many loafers but as I get into the NBA and start to get a little more money, I will be expanding my variety in footwear for sure.