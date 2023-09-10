Twitter reacts to Canada beating Team USA in overtime thriller for bronze medal: '39-piece for MVP Dillon Brooks'

Canada won the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after beating Team USA 127-118 in an overtime thriller.
Dillon Brooks was unstoppable for Canada as he exploded for 39 points and seven three-pointers.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dramatic finale in the third-place game for the World Cup.
CANADA SECURE THE BRONZE 🥉#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/3Ty7CFDarw
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
🇨🇦 Canada win their FIRST EVER World Cup medal leaving 🇺🇸 Team USA with nothing 😳#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GhpHC5tSVI
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks today:
39 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
12-18 FG
7-8 3P (!!)
Knocked off Team USA. pic.twitter.com/8QAlumsfq0
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
Let them talk.
Dillon Brooks droppped a 39-piece today.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/mqDA2x61E7
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
dillon brooks was widely booed in every game because the entire pacific is warriors/lakers fans, and now he's getting MVP chants after scoring 39 points to beat USA for bronze. what an amazing journey.
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks just had the best scoring performance ever against Team USA with NBA players: 39 points.
Vindication. pic.twitter.com/kAQGZagsGx
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 10, 2023
DILLON BROOKS TODAY:
39 POINTS
66% FG
7/8 3PM
BEAT TEAM USA. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yU7klZg0Dg
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks in the Bronze Medal game:
— More points than Anthony Edwards
— More rebounds than Josh Hart
— More assists than Jalen Brunson
— More threes than Mikal Bridges
Clutch. pic.twitter.com/rAIA7S2W7o
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
39 points for Dillon Brooks 🇨🇦, the most for a player in a medal-winning game in the FIBA World Cup history.
Opta Stats
— Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) September 10, 2023
39 points to dillon brooks, my country officially washed💔 pic.twitter.com/ffSQ1rv5qg
— SAGE (@MasterSage_) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks drops 40 to send USA home.
40 points
4 rebounds
5 assist
13/20 FG
8/10 3PT
I wish I was kidding. pic.twitter.com/0KuJgBq13K
— Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) September 10, 2023
The United States not gone medal cause dillon brooks gave them a 40 ball u can’t make this up.
— Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) September 10, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/WDk1S9naRH
— TF (@ThunderFocus) September 10, 2023
I think the United States will probably be able to medal at one of these big tournaments once it produces a Dillon Brooks-caliber scorer
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2023
Le duo Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Dillon Brooks ce matin pic.twitter.com/JjxAJs2qqX
— WeAreThunder France (@WeAreThunder_fr) September 10, 2023
If you’re reading this you owe Dillon Brooks an apology
— Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks giving USA a 40 piece is disgusting
— Zay✨ (@ZAYYYTHEGOAT) September 10, 2023
SGA and Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/y6UjbVkv5e
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 10, 2023
LMAOOOO DILLON BROOKS STARING DOWN TEAM USA HE CANNOT BE STOPPED
— nick (@nsitto2) September 10, 2023
Beat defending champ and No. 1 Spain
Beat No. 2 USA
Beat No. 5 France
Beat No. 7 Slovenia
Canada earned its first ever FIBA World Cup medal the hard way.
So proud of this team 🥲
— Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 10, 2023
This man single handedly defeated Team USA
39 Points 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/I0GWIDanl7
— ontwerp.eth (@ontwerpy) September 10, 2023
🗣️
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks revenge season. What a fucking tournament. Canadian Legend
— IKD (@ESPNneedsIKD) September 10, 2023
Team USA really let Dillon Brooks drop 42 points they should get their citizenships revoked
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 10, 2023
Make way 🇺🇸 Team USA, there is a new best North American team in the world 😤🇨🇦#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/ShAvsUu3Qo
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
Flew 17 hours to watch Dillon Brooks drop 40 on Team USA and prevent them from winning any medal………
— Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) September 10, 2023
Team USA in the last two FIBA World Cups:
➖2019: 7th place
➖2023: 4th place
“World champions.”
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 10, 2023
Once again: All that “Dillon Brooks better learn Chinese!” stuff was incredibly dumb. He’s far, far from perfect, but he’s a quality NBA starter and a great defender.
(Even if he is overpaid by a decent amount. But he’s not grossly overpaid either!)
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 10, 2023
MAN OF THE MATCH:
DILLON BROOKS pic.twitter.com/esyvEuJ8ba
— Coast to Coast Brasil | NBA (@brasilcoast2) September 10, 2023
Fun Fact: Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in the last 18 years to score more points (42) in a single World Cup game today than Dillon Brooks (39) pic.twitter.com/vrGavieLns
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
Losing to Canada already hurts in itself but to have Dillon Brooks nearly score 40 pts was like a dagger to the heart
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks:
39 PTS – 66% FG – 7/8 3PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
31 PTS – 12 AST – 6 REB
RJ Barrett:
23 PTS – 7 REB – 4/8 3PM
W. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cj9ocGuKXe
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 10, 2023
DILLON BROOKS in the @FIBAWC WIN vs TEAM USA!!!
39 Points
12/18 Shooting
7/8 Threes
5 Assists
4 Rebounds
2 Blockspic.twitter.com/opPcR1MG8k
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 10, 2023
Basketball world order has changed.
USA not on the podium for the second straight World Cup. Canada is a medalist for the first time. Two European teams in the Finals.
USA’s got to respect the #FIBAWC stage and send their best players.
— Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) September 10, 2023
Kerr, Spo, and Lue have a total of 15 NBA Championships combined…. Even that wasn’t enough to propel a talented (but not the best) Team USA to the podium in the FIBA WC. It’s still basketball, but it’s very different.
— Jinno Rufino (@JinnoRufino) September 10, 2023
2019 – ❌
2023 – ❌
🇺🇸 Team USA are left without medals the second World Cup in a row 😬#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/YF6QfwOLZD
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
Waste of A Roster Spot, Make A Wish Foundation Player for Team USA-
Austin Reaves’ Final FIBA Stats:
15.7 pts | 3.1 reb | 2.7 asts | 1.4 stls
56% fgs | 50% 3fgs (13/26) | 95% fts
Get Captain HIMerica more help. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HtowS6yZb5
— Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) September 10, 2023