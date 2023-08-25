Twitter reacts to Canada blowing out France by 30 points: 'I have never seen Canada this good'

Canada looks like a real contender and threat to Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. It may be an overreaction, but Jordi Fernandez’s squad was unstoppable against France in Group H’s opener. The final 95-65 score says it all.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while Rudy Gobert struggled finishing with eight points.