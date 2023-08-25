Twitter reacts to Canada blowing out France by 30 points: 'I have never seen Canada this good'

Canada looks like a real contender and threat to Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. It may be an overreaction, but Jordi Fernandez’s squad was unstoppable against France in Group H’s opener. The final 95-65 score says it all.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 27 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while Rudy Gobert struggled finishing with eight points.
SGA led Canada in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the win over France.
By far the best player on the court in a game filled with NBA talent. pic.twitter.com/kBheN8S6N5
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) August 25, 2023
Dillon Brooks today in Canada’s win over France:
12 PTS | 4 REB ( 3 OREB) | 1 AST | 1 STL
5/6 FG
1/2 3PT
+/- +33 !!!
Amazing efficiency & menacing defense. Great game. pic.twitter.com/OoH057iKum
— Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) August 25, 2023
This is the Canada that international basketball has been waiting for/fearing … and they don’t even have Murray, Wiggins and Mathurin. Quite an opening statement! https://t.co/BmNgqYBdnz
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 25, 2023
Australia 🤝 Canada
Blowing out their opponent after a close 1st half with a strong 2nd half from a Thunder guard
— TF (@ThunderFocus) August 25, 2023
Canada CRUSHING France in their World Cup opener. This is how you start your day! 💪🇨🇦 #FIBAWC
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) August 25, 2023
This is staggering.
Canada up 31 on France.
Wow.
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 25, 2023
The greatest men's national basketball team Canada has ever put together just put together one of the greatest World Cup wins in its history.
It's only the opener of pool play. But embarrassing a World power like this as a tone-setter for the event is massively significant.
— Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) August 25, 2023
Canada just has a level they can get to with their perimeter defense that is tough to hang with.
— Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) August 25, 2023
Watching Canada Basketball smash a powerhouse in a meaningful international game was worth the wait
— JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) August 25, 2023
i have never seen canada look this good. this is so impressive.
— William Lou (@william_lou) August 25, 2023
tell us how y’all feel, Canada 🇨🇦🗣️#FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | #OneTeam
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 25, 2023
A 30-point win for Canada over France. Remember, record and point differential carry over to the 2nd round, where they could face Spain (No. 1 ranked) and Brazil (rival from Americas), so this was a big statement vs a really good team. Lebanon up next on Sunday, Latvia Tuesday.
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 25, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed his DOMINANCE as he leads Canada to their first win of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in a blowout vs. France ⚡
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023
Canada can still add Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins to this group
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) August 25, 2023
A lot of people have been waiting for this moment. For Canada to finally break through on the world stage. This is definitely the most talented team they’ve put together and are still missing a bunch of talent!
A golden era of basketball in Canada has officially started.
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 25, 2023
Caption this. 😳
Canada beats France by 30 points. #FIBAWC x #WinForCanada
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 25, 2023
🚨 FIN DU MATCH :
🇨🇦 CANADA 95-65 FRANCE 🇫🇷
pic.twitter.com/CKH17zWvl1
— STONE (@ismaDinter2) August 25, 2023
SGA.
That's the whole tweet.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 25, 2023