Twitter reacts to Canada's 55-point win over Lebanon: 'Dillon Brooks has been phenomenal'

Twitter reacts to Canada's 55-point win over Lebanon: 'Dillon Brooks has been phenomenal'

Social Media

Twitter reacts to Canada's 55-point win over Lebanon: 'Dillon Brooks has been phenomenal'

August 27, 2023- by

By |

After blowing out France 95-65 in the FIBA World Cup opener, Canada picked up yet another huge victory, this time against Lebanon (128-73).

Jordi Fernandez’s team advanced to the second round of the tournament, and, so far is looking like a real threat to Team USA.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s blowout win.

, , Social Media

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home