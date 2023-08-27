Twitter reacts to Canada's 55-point win over Lebanon: 'Dillon Brooks has been phenomenal'

After blowing out France 95-65 in the FIBA World Cup opener, Canada picked up yet another huge victory, this time against Lebanon (128-73).
Jordi Fernandez’s team advanced to the second round of the tournament, and, so far is looking like a real threat to Team USA.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s blowout win.
🚨 Stepback TISSOT Buzzer Beater
😘 Kiss to the fans
Ladies & gentelmen, "Jakarta Dillon Brooks" 🇨🇦#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/fci9aZyWcj
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023
RJ Barrett taking charges up 40. Love it, wincingly.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023
Canada 100
Lebanon 48
End of the third quarter.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023
Canada has put up 100 after three quarters. Lebanon has 48.
I never write the post-game story before the game ends. The post-game story is now already written.
— Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) August 27, 2023
I’m so happy that Dillon Brooks is having the summer he’s having, he’s been phenomenal for Canada.
Not playing out of his role offensively, knocking down the open shots he does grt, locking everyone and their mama up defensively.
— i. adan (@Imman_Adan) August 27, 2023
Team Canada:
The First team in FIBA World Cup history to record 40+ assists in a game. pic.twitter.com/cjylAdAmWI
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 27, 2023
Canada 128
Lebanon 73
55-point win. pic.twitter.com/WAhsdTsSUw
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023
Canada has broken the World Cup record for assists in a game.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023
RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk and the rest of Team Canada outscore Team Lebanon 100-48 at the end of the 3rd quarter 😬#2023FIBAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PAd6xl2XMg
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023
4️⃣3️⃣ assists🤑
Canada set the record for most assists in a single game at the FIBA Basketball World Cup since data was officially recorded from 1994.#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/cybypZI5fw
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023
Canada has outscored opponents by 42.5 points after the first two FIBA World Cup games.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023
RJ Barrett as Canada beats Lebanon by 55:
20 minutes
17 points
7-12 shooting
3 assists
1 steal pic.twitter.com/JWRzwbPyQE
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 27, 2023