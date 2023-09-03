Twitter reacts to Canada's comeback win over Spain: 'One of the biggest days in Canadian basketball history'

Canada came back from down 12 to beat world champion Spain 88-85 in a do-or-die game and advance to the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks led Canada’s comeback on both ends of the court.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s tight win.
SGA today:
30 PTS
4 REB
7 AST
Led Team Canada in points and assists. pic.twitter.com/DzOEtf9v5d
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2023
Dillon Brooks today:
22 PTS
5 REB
3-3 3P
Huge win for Team Canada. pic.twitter.com/qrh5pPyzti
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2023
There will be a new world champion: Spain OUT.
Canada with one of the biggest wins in recent history for them.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 3, 2023
ONE OF THE BIGGEST DAYS IN CANADIAN BASKETBALL HISTORY.
CANADA HAS ADVANCED TO THE QUARTERFINALS OF THE FIBA WORLD CUP.
CANADA HAS QUALIFIED FOR THE OLYMPICS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000.
🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/f99SJF5hKs
— theScore (@theScore) September 3, 2023
Won for Canada. #FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | #OneTeam
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 3, 2023
Canada wins!!
WOW.
Canada is through to the quarters but more importantly…they've punched their ticket to the Olympics!
Down 12 to start the 4th…and they come back and beat Spain!
Historic win for @CanBball
🇨🇦
— Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) September 3, 2023
Canada Basketball did not choke. I’m not used to this feeling.
— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) September 3, 2023
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 24 YEARS, CANADA IS IN THE OLYMPICS BABY🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/rhx1jIRssG
— cj👣 (@markquishive) September 3, 2023
CANADA’S MEN’S BASKETBALL IS BACK IN THE OLYMPICS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2023
Canada entered the 4th quarter down 12 points to Spain.
So many times in the past that would have meant game over. But not this time: not this team.
Canada outscores Spain 27-12 in the final frame to earn an Olympic berth. Outstanding.
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) September 3, 2023
Dillon Brooks… pic.twitter.com/e7pLgZP5SW
— TF (@ThunderFocus) September 3, 2023
dillon brooks just single handedly cooked spain…💀
— 𝐌𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧🇨🇦 (@goldenstateover) September 3, 2023
every citizen should get a dillon brooks team canada jersey
— James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 3, 2023
Not sure Dillon Brooks has ever played better. https://t.co/1pU75Fn4cS
— Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) September 3, 2023
Dillon Brooks is a made man in Canada basketball history
— Louis Zatzman (@LouisZatzman) September 3, 2023
I will not tolerate anyone including me saying anything bad about Dillon Brooks ever again
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 3, 2023
Never tell me Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t one of the clutchest players in the world
— ThunderChets (@ThunderChats) September 3, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-alexander pic.twitter.com/J2Ye84d2BJ
— Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) September 3, 2023
The and-1, the step back, the free throws… that was the clutchest of clutch performances from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
— Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 3, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks, forever Canadian heroes.
— Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) September 3, 2023