Twitter reacts to Canada's quarterfinal win over Slovenia: 'SGA, as clutch as they come'

Twitter reacts to Canada's quarterfinal win over Slovenia: 'SGA, as clutch as they come'

Social Media

Twitter reacts to Canada's quarterfinal win over Slovenia: 'SGA, as clutch as they come'

September 6, 2023- by

By |

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 32 points and 10 rebounds led Canada past Luka Doncic’s Slovenia 100-89 and to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.

Doncic and Dillon Brooks both got ejected during the game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s win.

, , , , , Social Media

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home