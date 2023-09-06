Twitter reacts to Canada's quarterfinal win over Slovenia: 'SGA, as clutch as they come'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s 32 points and 10 rebounds led Canada past Luka Doncic’s Slovenia 100-89 and to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.
Doncic and Dillon Brooks both got ejected during the game.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s win.
Dillon Brooks ejected
Luka Doncic ejected
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 6, 2023
Luka Doncic and Dillon Brooks in the tunnel after both being ejected from a FIBA World Cup game
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 6, 2023
Luka Doncic said he’d rather be ejected from the game than continue to be guarded by Lu Dort.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) September 6, 2023
Dillon Brooks (taunting) and Luka Dončić (2 technical fouls) have both been ejected from Canada vs. Slovenia
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2023
We've officially turned a corner with Luka Doncic's Star Arc on here.
The hate is HIGH
— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) September 6, 2023
Luka doncic deserved better 💔💔
— FAIQ (@UrrehmanFaiq) September 6, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as clutch as they come.
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 6, 2023
SHAI FREAKIN GILGEOUS ALEXANDER DAGGER
— TF (@ThunderFocus) September 6, 2023
Shai is special. It's as simple as that.
📺: @Sportsnet
📊: https://t.co/83lYWoHWhP#FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | #OneTeam
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 6, 2023
Semi-Finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup:
USA vs Germany
Canada vs Serbia
Are we headed for a North American showdown in the Final? 🇺🇸🇨🇦
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 6, 2023
Canada had never made the semi finals at the World Cup…..until now.
🇨🇦 vs Serbia on Friday.
— Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) September 6, 2023
how we feelin about this squad, Canada 🇨🇦🗣️#FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | #OneTeam
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 6, 2023
CANADA IS HEADING TO THEIR 1ST FIBA WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL 🇨🇦
— theScore (@theScore) September 6, 2023
RJ Barrett today:
24 PTS
9 REB
+18
Second leading scorer for Team Canada in the World Cup.
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 6, 2023
Canada has done it. Headed to the semifinals of the FIBA Men's World Cup for the first time ever.
Take down Slovenia 100-89.
History.
— Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 6, 2023
Canada will finish in the top-4 for the first time in men's FIBA World Cup history.
— Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) September 6, 2023
Canada is in the semi-finals of the FIBA World Cup for the first time ever.
— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) September 6, 2023
Canada has now scored 100 points, matching the most ever by the national team at a FIBA World Cup.
— Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 6, 2023
The World Cup 2023 semi-finals are here 🔥
🇺🇸 USA – GERMANY 🇩🇪
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 6, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander absolutely willing Canada to a win after Slovenia’s big run.
SGA scores over 30 points. Big buckets rebounds over multiple Slovenian players.
Superstar performance.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) September 6, 2023
the last minute for SGA: jumps over everyone for defensive rebound, and 1 going the other way. rotates to force the miss at the rim, offensive rebound over 2 defenders and fouled on the putback. broke slovenia's back and puts Canada into the semifinals.
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 6, 2023
SGA said enough's enough
— Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 6, 2023
SGA was the best player on the floor today as Canada advance to the semifinals, taking down Luka Doncic and Slovenia.
– SGA: 31 points on 8-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
– Lu Dort: 8 points (2-4 from 3)
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 6, 2023
Canada men’s basketball has arrived.
Finally.
What a time. What a win.
Bring on the semis 🤯🤯🤯
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 6, 2023
