Twitter reacts to Dennis Schroeder's 30-point game vs. Australia: 'He's that dude'

Dennis Schroeder was unstoppable in Germany’s tight 85-82 win over Australia in the FIBA World Cup with 32 points and eight assists.
Germany qualified for the tournament’s second round, while Australia is now at a 1-1 record.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Schroeder’s impressive performance.
Dennis Schroder against Australia:
30 PTS
8 AST
4 STL
10-19 FG
5-9 3P
Averaging a career 20p/5a in FIBA competition. pic.twitter.com/PHc20WtUOK
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 27, 2023
Down Franz Wagner, Germany just beat Australia.
Dennis Schroder is that dude in FIBA.
Also highlights quality of Canada’s primary tune-up game opponent.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023
Les fans des Raptors devant le match Masterclass de Schroder : pic.twitter.com/EJLifTsm0w
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) August 27, 2023
Dennis Schroder just joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only German players to score 30+ points in a World Cup game.
— Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) August 27, 2023
Dennis Schroder and 🇩🇪 Germany deliver a STATEMENT win against 🇦🇺 Australia 🤩#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/0YB2d5XK0t
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 27, 2023
Josh Giddey against Germany
17 points
3 assists
1 steal
7/17 FGA
3/6 FTA
Not a great showing for him but had a pair of big buckets down the stretch pic.twitter.com/ZelkWK4S8r
— TF (@ThunderFocus) August 27, 2023
Germany vs. Australia was such a fun game until Josh Giddey wasn’t allowed to be on the court for the game’s biggest play because I don’t understand why?
— Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) August 27, 2023
FIBA Dennis Schröder is a thing.
He's that dude.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023
Germany, without Franz Wagner, beats Australia behind a huge game from Dennis Schroder (30 points) to all but lock up Group E. Two late Patty Mills turnovers hurt the Aussies quite a bit, who couldn’t get a stop against Schroder or fellow guard Maodo Lo (20 points) all game.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 27, 2023
Germany just beat Australia without Franz Wagner
Schroder with 30 points and 8 assists.
This German team is gooooood man.
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 27, 2023
Better than Lillard in my book
— The Inquisitive Being (@ElCurioso1122) August 27, 2023
Thought the refs in Australia-Germany were pretty atrocious the entire game. Then that end of game sequence was pretty rough to top it off. Yikes.
Germany did a pretty phenomenal job of hammering Australia’s bigs in space. Australia really missing Landale. That injury sucks.
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 27, 2023
Dennis Schroder today:
30 Points
8 Assists
4 Steals
52% FG
55% 3P
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2023
Never did this in the nba
— 🦅 (@YoungStarTy) August 27, 2023