Twitter reacts to France getting eliminated from World Cup: 'What happened to Rudy Gobert?'

France has been eliminated from the FIBA World Cup in the group stages after Latvia beat them 88-86 in Game 2.
One of the favorites to win it all has been eliminated after just two games in the competition.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to France’s incredible failure.
LATVIA ELIMINATES FRANCE FROM THE WORLD CUP.#FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023
LATVIA JUST ELIMINATED FRANCE FROM THE FIBA WORLD CUP. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Luzn37jHYs
— theScore (@theScore) August 27, 2023
France is now out of contention to progress out of the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their tournament is effectively over. They just lost to Latvia, falling to 0-2. An unbelievable outcome for one of the main contenders entering this World Cup.
— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) August 27, 2023
French point guard Nando De Colo was ejected with about 7 minutes to go, and the game completely flipped on its head from there.
France, which entered this tournament as a threat to win it, will instead now have to start focusing on the Paris Olympics next summer. https://t.co/JsrCVfoARl
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 27, 2023
FRANCE ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP IN THE GROUP STAGE pic.twitter.com/lyh7VdXeMD
— Coopz (@Coopz___) August 27, 2023
France loses 88-86 to a Kristaps Porzingis-less Latvia. The Olympic silver medalists have now been eliminated from the World Cup after just two games.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 27, 2023
Wow. What a win for Latvia over France! That was superb theater. @FIBAWC
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 27, 2023
France just got eliminated from the FIBA World Cup by Latvia
WOW.
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 27, 2023
A 30-point loss to Canada and a loss to Kristaps Porzingis-less Latvia … France automatically qualifies for the 2024 Olympics as host nation but this 0-2 showing after a silver in Tokyo?#thisleague https://t.co/yZThUup5i6
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 27, 2023
France has been eliminated from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/2iiNUc64Qd
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 27, 2023
LATVIA ELIMINATES FRANCE FROM THE WORLD CUP 🤯pic.twitter.com/CMU8cnNONh
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023
Rudy Gobert, a couple of months ago: "The end goal is to win the gold medal."
France just got eliminated in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup after two games.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023
Pas de @TrashTalk_fr et @ABallNeverLies sur France TV.. pic.twitter.com/uTgxbXeeuL
— Locked-in (@lockedinfr) August 27, 2023
La honte.
Absolue.
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) August 27, 2023
Bookmakers: France!!!!
Latvians: Hold my beer… pic.twitter.com/NOtMawsT94
— Guntars Račs (@GuntarsRacs) August 27, 2023
Look at Gobert on this play, nobody ever wants to pass this guy the ball LMAO pic.twitter.com/t5gU9w4BsR
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) August 27, 2023
Rudy Gobert had one bucket and was a -5. France is now toast.
ROUGH World Cup for him, man
— Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) August 27, 2023
Rudy Gobert with 2 absolutely avoidable fouls at the end of France – Latvia game. If they lose..
— Augustas Šuliauskas (@augis04) August 27, 2023
Latvia just eliminated France 😬
(via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/ukZ9LFr0bQ
— Overtime (@overtime) August 27, 2023