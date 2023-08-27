Twitter reacts to France getting eliminated from World Cup: 'What happened to Rudy Gobert?'

Social Media

France has been eliminated from the FIBA World Cup in the group stages after Latvia beat them 88-86 in Game 2.

One of the favorites to win it all has been eliminated after just two games in the competition.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to France’s incredible failure.

