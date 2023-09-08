Twitter reacts to Germany knocking out Team USA in World Cup semifinal: 'World champions of what?'

Germany made the impossible and defeated Team USA 113-111 in the FIBA World Cup semifinal.
Team USA will now play against Canada for the bronze medal in the tournament.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the shocker of the year.
GERMANY 113, UNITED STATES 111
🚨 This is the most points Team USA has given up in the World Cup or Olympics EVER 🚨
Previous record was Lithuania's 110 points a few days ago.
So the two worst marks in 300-plus games for USA in major FIBA tournaments happened the same week.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 8, 2023
Germany beats Team USA 113-111 to advance to the FIBA World Cup Final 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq2LZYSFCt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2023
Dennis Schroder today:
17 PTS
9 AST
7-13 FG
Knocked out Team USA to remain undefeated. pic.twitter.com/TFQAu9hDHE
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 8, 2023
🇩🇪 Germany on cloud nine after stunning 🇺🇸 Team USA#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/nSKavkqY2w
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 8, 2023
Noah Lyles right now
— Overtime (@overtime) September 8, 2023
Noah lyles watching Dennis Schroder hit a dagger to beat team USA in the World Cup semi finals pic.twitter.com/Php23Kz8Ae
— John (@iam_johnw) September 8, 2023
Team USA just gave up 115 points to Germany in a game as long as an NCAA game
115 in 40 minutes is a special kind of terrible defensive/rebounding performance
— NBA University (@NBA_University) September 8, 2023
Team USA in the FIBA World Cup:
1998:
Stephen Curry played? ❌
Won gold? ❌
2002:
Stephen Curry played? ❌
Won gold? ❌
2006:
Stephen Curry played? ❌
Won gold? ❌
2010:
Stephen Curry played? ✅
Won gold? ✅
2014:
Stephen Curry played? ✅
Won gold? ✅
2019:
Stephen Curry… pic.twitter.com/dalakBCY2A
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) September 8, 2023
Pathetic. Not premier team by any means, but too many talented guys on this roster to not go out and win the tournament. Defense just looked worse last week or so.
The world is for sure better and better, but…
the big guys better commit to Paris 2024 Olympics for the USA. https://t.co/xoL48mp6xk
— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 8, 2023
Team USA ran into an OBSTruction
— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 8, 2023
Team USA & Team Canada's gold medal dreams derailed. Both teams will meet in the bronze medal game.
— CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) September 8, 2023
Team USA basketball isn’t the same without the GOAT pic.twitter.com/iT2yAl0b2M
— Zion O. (@DukeNBA) September 8, 2023
I Wish we would've brought the "REAL" USA TEAM! pic.twitter.com/hwhxjQXIUw
— Damari Gee (@DamariGee) September 8, 2023
“World champions.”
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 8, 2023
Team USA lost?😂
— Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) September 8, 2023
Size matters in FIBA ball. Both USA and Canada lost to bigger teams today.
— Iztok Franko (@iztok_franko) September 8, 2023
somebody said take Team USA passports away for life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 8, 2023
Team USA losing to Germany in #FIBAWC2023 is tough – but the world keeps getting better and better. Props to the USA players and coaches who got on the plane to represent the 🇺🇸.
— Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 8, 2023
Tweeting this right after Team USA lost is ultimate pettiness 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Oe7InyKulN
— Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) September 8, 2023
Noah Lyles was right about Team USA… pic.twitter.com/0sFp3qhcN5
— JAKE (@KingJakeVII) September 8, 2023
Noah Lyles rn after Team USA lost pic.twitter.com/6YPPMHlVWN
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 8, 2023
Stephen A making his entrance to ESPN Studios to roast Team USA. pic.twitter.com/dz1yMvwE2b
— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 8, 2023
Team USA doesn’t lose any of these games if Spo or Ty Lue was running the show lol 🌶️🤷🏽♂️
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 8, 2023
Really curious about the impact this might have on Team USA/NBA stars. Hope this gets our A team to focus given the strides the world has made. The Olympics are going to be incredible.
— Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) September 8, 2023
Andi Obst pic.twitter.com/GPQLKanFYf
— $hemsi 🇩🇪🇦🇱 (@shemsifcb) September 8, 2023
Jaaaa @DBB_Basketball
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 8, 2023
We will get that much-awaited USA-Canada game after all.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 8, 2023
Imagine being Austin Reaves.
You reject the offer to play for Germany.
You join Team USA.
You find Germany in the WC semifinals.
You are the best of your team (21 pts, 7/10 FG in 24').
You lose against them. pic.twitter.com/shfMbjj6cA
— Marco Pagliariccio (@loupaya) September 8, 2023
Biggest issue for USA in this tournament has been JJJ. They put their eggs on him being as impactful as he is in the NBA and he just wasn’t.
— Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) September 8, 2023
U.S had 58-48-96 shooting splits and still lost.
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 8, 2023
I demand to see "WORLD 3RD PLACE GAME CHAMPIONS" on the rafters for the next NBA title winner.
— Savaş (@savasbdl) September 8, 2023
WORLD CHAMPION OF WHAT? THE UNITED STATES?
— Orazio Francesco Cauchi (@paxer89) September 8, 2023
Bitter Rankings
GSW fans — “We took Kuminga over Franz?”
Celts fans — “Why didn’t Theis play like that in the Bubble?”
Any fan base that’s ever had Schroeder
Everyone trying to figure out who Andreas Obst is
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 8, 2023
I'm the most happy that continuity/program/teamswork is > talent.
US got to get back to what they did in 2006-2016. You cannot put up a team for 3 weeks and hope it works https://t.co/N3NG6KfS6Q
— Jonas Miklovas (@jmiklovas) September 8, 2023
All our defense spending is going to Ukraine, so this makes sense: https://t.co/9kzRdzZbJX
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) September 8, 2023
Props to Germany, they made shots and played smarter. Among other transgressions, U.S. just took way too long to get its best unit on the floor.
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 8, 2023
Everyone in our comments before the semis: "We want USA-Canada."
There, you have it. 😅#FIBAWC
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023
The FIBA World Cup is awesome.
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) September 8, 2023
TEAM USA – PARIS OLYMPICS
– Prediction –
G – Stephen Curry
F – Jayson Tatum
F – Kevin Durant
F – LeBron James
C – Bam Adebayo
G – Damian Lillard
G – Devin Booker
G – Anthony Edwards
F – Mikal Bridges
F – Jaylen Brown
F – Draymond Green
C – Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Davis,…
— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) September 8, 2023
This is legitimately one of the best days for Euro ball in its entire history.
2 wins out of 2 vs teams with all-NBA rotations to reach the final of major competition.
— Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) September 8, 2023
Fun Fact:
There are 19 NBA players playing in the FIBA bronze medal game.
There are only 7 NBA players in the FIBA gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/ZYmNRjlgjv
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 8, 2023
USA 111, Germany 113
Reaves 🚀
Edwards ⭐️
Brunson 😬
Rebounding 👻
Ingram 🤢
USA’s starting unit was a problem from day 1 and that trend continued here. Put them in a hole at the beginning of the first and 3rd; this time it burned them
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 8, 2023
Germany?!!!!
— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) September 8, 2023
Daniel Theis
21 points & 5 rebounds
Jaren Jackson Jr. & Bobby Portis
13 points & 5 rebounds combined pic.twitter.com/jw1dp5aDFT
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 8, 2023