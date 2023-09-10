Twitter reacts to Germany winning gold in World Cup: 'Dennis is HIM'

Germany has won the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, after defeating Serbia 83-77 in the Final.
Dennis Schroeder put up 28 points to lead his team to a historic World Cup win.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Germany winning the whole thing.
GERMANY ARE THE WORLD CHAMPIONS 🇩🇪🏆#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/AV4R3nPYl4
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
Undefeated.
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, GERMANY ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🏆#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/byh5sxYvA3
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
GERMANY WINS ITS FIRST-EVER FIBA WORLD CUP CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vh0hphKmsy
— ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2023
Tonight, Germany are the SPECIAL ones 🤫🇩🇪#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/QnhBcMkdhu
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
WORLD CHAMPIONS OF GERMANY 🏀🇩🇪
— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) September 10, 2023
Germany are World Champions!🇩🇪
Team basketball at its' finest
▪️ Off leader Schroder taking task of defending Bogdanovic in the final
▪️ Wagner is a star already, can score vs anyone
▪️ Voigtmann's def was huge, not only shooting
▪️ Theis is the ultimate all-around 5
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/VjNqqiMFhI
— Augustas Šuliauskas (@augis04) September 10, 2023
Hats off to Germany. Placed in group of death, lost Wagner for half the tournament, drew US in semis, still won every game
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 10, 2023
"Germany has done it! They have conquered the world!" Alright this commentator has to relax lmao
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 10, 2023
Somehow Germany is FIBA World Champion, lol
Crazy
— Docm77 🐐 (@docm77) September 10, 2023
Happy for Schroder. He was awesome all tournament and had 28 points in the Final including the clutch layup to secure the W for Germany.
Looking forward to covering him this season!
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schroder in the World Cup:
— 19.1 PPG
— 6.1 APG
— 1.4 SPG
— 2.3 3PM
Best player on the best team. pic.twitter.com/AzJtEXjhHS
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schroder and Germany win gold at the World Cup.
Best team in the event, start-to-finish, without question.
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schroder should never have to pay for a beer in Germany ever again.
— Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schröder is a Top 5 Euro point guard in basketball history.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 10, 2023
Dennis: MVP of the final.
Shai: MVP of the tournament.
Don't @ me.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 10, 2023
The German National Team is the new world champion.
Only the seventh country to win the World Cup.
Glückwunsch! 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 10, 2023
Congrats Planet Earth’s champs Germany 👏🏽
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) September 10, 2023
Weltmeister!!! Unfassbar!
🥇 Was für ein Team!!!!!
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 10, 2023
Franz Wagner today:
19 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
Germany finished the World Cup undefeated. pic.twitter.com/tYus2FfyrT
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
That's how much energy it takes to go UNDEFEATED in the World Cup 🫡🇩🇪
Gordie Herbert taking in the moment after the final.#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/AlXP1dgJZj
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
Nothing but respect 🇩🇪🤝🇷🇸#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/8EgbSnnhP9
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
World Cup is over.
NBA preseason starts in 25 days. Can't wait!
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 10, 2023
2024 Olympics gonna be 🔥🔥🔥
– World Cup champion Germany brings everyone back
– Silver medalist Serbia gets Nikola Jokic
– Bronze medalist Canada gets Jamal Murray
– Fourth-Place Team USA brings its A-Team
– Host France adds Wemby
And there are still four slots up for grabs.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schroder went to EuroBasket last summer without an NBA contract. He played his way into a return with the Lakers, helped Los Angeles make the WCF, then just got named MVP of the World Cup after leading Germany to the gold medal with Franz Wagner. Quite a story.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 10, 2023
Dennis Schroeder with Germany
2015 Eurobasket: 21.0 ppg, 6.0 apg
2017 Eurobasket: 23.7 ppg, 5.6 apg
2019 World Cup: 19.6 ppg, 9.4 apg
2022 Eurobasket: 22.1 ppg, 7.1 apg 🥉
2023 World Cup: 19.1 ppg, 6.1 apg 🥇
The numbers speak for themselves.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 10, 2023
Nothing but respect between Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dennis Schroder 🤝pic.twitter.com/U2K9mD7m8f
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023
Germany fired its national men's football coach while its men's national basketball team was winning the World Cup.
Incredible.
— Ball in Europe (@ballineurope) September 10, 2023
Germany is the first country to win the FIBA World Cup besides the United States, Spain or Yugoslavia since 1982.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 10, 2023
8-0.
Hardest road.
Best team in the world. 🏆 #FIBAWC x #WinForDeutschland 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ogd3NeZa6E
— FIBA (@FIBA) September 10, 2023
Dirk Nowitzki died on this hill for this stuff.
— Dmitry Planidin (@DmitryPlanidin) September 10, 2023
World Champion Dennis Schröder celebrating with his coach! @FIBAWC
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 10, 2023
It’s all yours, my dear friend Gordie Herbert! Well deserved! Enjoy it, but be aware that in four years we will try to get it back!
Outstanding coaching job!
Best Team from the very first exhibition game to a great final!
Respect!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dmiBnRfG9u
— Sergio Scariolo (@sergioscariolo) September 10, 2023