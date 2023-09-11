Twitter reacts to LeBron, KD and Steph planning to commit to Team USA next summer: 'The Re-Redeem Team'

According to Shams Charania, LeBron James plans to commit to Team USA next summer in the 2024 Olympics, along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.

Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing.

This comes a day after Team USA failed to win a medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup for the second straight tournament after finishing fourth.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest news and potential USA dream team.