Twitter reacts to LeBron, KD and Steph planning to commit to Team USA next summer: 'The Re-Redeem Team'

According to Shams Charania, LeBron James plans to commit to Team USA next summer in the 2024 Olympics, along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.
Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing.
This comes a day after Team USA failed to win a medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup for the second straight tournament after finishing fourth.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest news and potential USA dream team.
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2023
If we’re bringing back the old school Team USA I move that we give Carmelo Anthony the 12th roster spot and let him earn his fifth Olympic medal.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 11, 2023
I still believe the USA had enough talent to win the World Cup. That said, I am 100% here for Team USA loading up with the stars for the Olympics. Especially for the guys making one last run at it. And finally seeing Steph at the Olympics? Sign me up!
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 11, 2023
When LeBron, KD, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis show up for the 2024 Olympics to restore order pic.twitter.com/9zimk6HR3l
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 11, 2023
lebron watched dillon brooks drop 40 on his country and immediately picked up the phone https://t.co/sm9WFRLXHs
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) September 11, 2023
LeBron after getting commitments from Steph, KD, AD, Tatum and Draymond for the Olympics: pic.twitter.com/DxqZbt6aJd
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 11, 2023
The World: Our time has arrived.
LeBron and Team USA:pic.twitter.com/TK7og5gsmT
— Pack Mamba (@Pack_Mamba) September 11, 2023
Bron and Steph on the same team is an actual cheat code https://t.co/tG06KUR3Ne
— LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) September 11, 2023
Meanwhile Jimmy’s plans for next summer pic.twitter.com/FeZAhcg9vd
— Peter Agola (@PeterAgola) September 11, 2023
LeBron James will suit up for the Olympics in 2024 🇺🇸
— 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) September 11, 2023
The reported 2024 USA Olympic Expected Commitments:
– Lebron James
– Kevin Durant
– Stephen Curry
– Anthony Davis
– Damian Lillard
– Jayson Tatum
– Devin Booker
– Kyrie Irving
– Bam Adebayo
– De’Aaron Fox
– Draymond Green
— JAKE (@KingJakeVII) September 11, 2023
LeBron and AD leading Team USA in the Olympics after winning the championship for the Lakers >> https://t.co/tCbdxOxILP
— Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) September 11, 2023
— THEKNPROJECT (@theknproject) September 11, 2023
Y'all done trolling USA into sending 2024 version of this team in the Olympics😭
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 11, 2023
Bron saw Dillon Brooks and Daniel Theis wash Team USA and was disgusted https://t.co/sjszHTUlqV
— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 11, 2023
LeBron after seeing Team USA fail to medal at the FIBA World Cup pic.twitter.com/grj3OU9ZEu
— theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 11, 2023
I need a Team USA 2024 Olympic team commercial pic.twitter.com/ilC0PsyL09
— Deuce (@DeuceThomas) September 11, 2023
Team USA will bring their A team to the 2024 Olympics.
If they don’t end up winning gold…
No excuse.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 11, 2023
USA pulling up with the A team to the Olympics, god bless. pic.twitter.com/o0erwlNmQB
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) September 11, 2023
Bros single handedly bringing Bron out of team USA retirement
— NBA Muse (@NBAMuseAcc) September 11, 2023
LeBron and the Team USA A-Team after everyone talked trash at Fiba. https://t.co/LPBoOsGfkv pic.twitter.com/EUBbFeFm4o
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 11, 2023
Boys insane if you thought Bron was missing out on one last run w/ Team USA, idc how old he is that lineup has all-time potential so he will be there.
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) September 11, 2023
Drop your suggestion for team USA's starting lineup in the '24 Olympics… pic.twitter.com/jEIpHXlLoQ
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 11, 2023
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are viewing the 2024 Olympic games in Paris as a "last dance" with USA Basketball, per @ShamsCharania and @joevardon.
Durant is a 3-time Olympian and gold medalist, while Curry has never played in the Olympics in his career. pic.twitter.com/kMjl9lWcSZ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2023
They doing overkill at the PG spot with Steph, Kyrie, Dame, D Fox though, we only need two of the four.
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) September 11, 2023
Steph, LeBron and KD on one team won’t be fair. They’ll win every game by 20+ I’m sorry 😂😂😂
— KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) September 11, 2023
the B team failed so they had to call up The Avengers 😭
— Lukas (@LukasBoii) September 11, 2023
LeBron and Curry on the same team pic.twitter.com/w838o3YACA
— Basketballismyreligion (@basketballimr) September 11, 2023
I still don’t kno what y’all lames taking victory laps for..if u jealous of nba players just say that
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 11, 2023
LeBron James after seeing Dillon Brooks drop 40 on Team USA at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/chqlNZQBg1
— RingerNBA (@ringernba) September 11, 2023
— Antonis Stroggylakis (@AStroggylakis) September 11, 2023
Dillon Brooks seeing the USA needs LeBron, Durant, Curry, and company to defeat him: pic.twitter.com/9IQQVryeEb
— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) September 11, 2023
Curry/Kyrie/Young o Fox
Booker/Lillard
LeBron/Tatum
Durant/Draymond/X
Davis/Adebayo
The Re-Redeem Team 🇺🇲
— Gerard Solé (@gsole14) September 11, 2023
And that’s wtf I’m talking about. 🤝🏾
Good morning y’all… 💯 https://t.co/YGgOLYCLWQ
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) September 11, 2023
Behind the scenes with the 2012 USA Team🏅
Kobe & AD at 0:39 😂
LeBron's "unstoppable move" at 1:04 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bd2AkiMvny
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 11, 2023
the lebron james-dillon brooks rivalry enters its second anime story arc https://t.co/nwvPkjsFm6
— alex (@steven_lebron) September 11, 2023