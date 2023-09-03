Twitter reacts to Lithuania upsetting Team USA: 'World champions'

Lithuania stunned Team USA 110-104 in Group J for the Round of 16 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Despite Anthony Edwards’ 35-point game, Lithuania was unstoppable from deep and ended up clinching the No. 1 seed.
Team USA will advance as the No. 2 seed of Group J and play against Italy in the quarterfinals.
Final score:
110 — Lithuania
104 — USA
Lithuania out-rebounded Team USA 43-27. pic.twitter.com/lifTvmm8J4
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2023
Lithuania, a country of just 2.8 million people (less than Quezon City), just beat Team USA.
What a game this was! 🇱🇹
— Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 3, 2023
Lithuania beat USA for the 3rd time in history 🤯
110-104
Our population = Chicago
1 NBA player
5 in EuroLeague
But fundamentals like movement w/o ball on drives, boxing out & simple team play according to opponent’s weaknesses, once again proved superior.
Luck on 3P, too pic.twitter.com/qr7b8t3PCi
— Augustas Šuliauskas (@augis04) September 3, 2023
— Hoops Nation (@HoopsNation_1) September 3, 2023
BREAKING: Team USA loses to Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA World Cup 😬 pic.twitter.com/Sf335wsdm2
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 3, 2023
With Team USA losing, it will now play Italy in the quarterfinals and then the winner of Germany and either Latvia or Spain (depending on if Canada wins) in the semifinals.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 3, 2023
Lithuania was just the better team today. But USA isn't out. Hopefully they use this to push forward to the gold the rest of the way.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 3, 2023
The box score for Team USA’s 6 point loss to Lithuania… pic.twitter.com/W6zaJX3duO
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 3, 2023
Team USA will now play Italy in the quarterfinals, and let’s just say the Italians will have even more fuel after what they called the ‘betrayal’ of Paolo Banchero choosing USA over them 👀
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 3, 2023
Anthony Edwards was confident in Team USA's chances against Lithuania.
But his 35-point performance was not enough to power Team USA to a win as they fell 110-104 to Lithuania.
How will they fare against Italy in the quarterfinals?#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/H9pK9yxoej
— The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) September 3, 2023
Austin Reaves in Team USA’s loss to Lithuania:
7 points
0 rebounds
0 assists
1-4 FG
5 personal fouls pic.twitter.com/K7mrYQlPQV
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 3, 2023
Lithuania loves to play the United States. Always has … always will … always believes it can win.
They pounded Team USA on the glass, rained in 14 3s and had control throughout a 110-104 victory.
The Americans have clinched a Paris Olympic spot but fall to 4-1 at the @FIBAWC. https://t.co/KYRNSE85Xs
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. Been getting WORKED these last two FIBA games.
— Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) September 3, 2023
Starting center Jaren Jackson Jr. has zero rebounds through the last six quarters of the FIBA World Cup.
— Steph Noh (@StephNoh) September 3, 2023
Anthony Edwards scored 35 points in Team USA’s loss to Lithuania…no one else had more than 14 😬 pic.twitter.com/1z3DSMvE8T
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 3, 2023
Best scoring marks by Team USA players at the World Cup.
Now Anthony Edwards No. 2 all-time.
Cc: @chibbs_1 pic.twitter.com/Jx7Z94cQDD
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 3, 2023
Lithuania scored 110 points vs. Team USA.
That’s the best mark EVER against the U.S. at the World Cup.
🇱🇹 🇱🇹 🇱🇹 pic.twitter.com/KLdTySQhkz
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 3, 2023
Team USA will face Italy in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup…
After their loss to Lithuania, how confident are you in them winning gold? pic.twitter.com/aeqQRVR7ss
— Guru (@DrGuru_) September 3, 2023
