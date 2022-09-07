Basketball Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic's 47-point game against France: 'Golden era of European basketball'

Luka Doncic recorded the second-highest scoring performance in EuroBasket history with 47 points in Slovenia’s 88-82 win over France in the group stage finale.

Slovenia managed to lock the No. 1 seed in Group B, with Doncic putting on an absolute show against Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and France.

His performance came a day after Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 41 points in Greece’s win over Ukraine.

As expected, basketball Twitter around the world exploded following Luka’s masterpiece.