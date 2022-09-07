Basketball Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic's 47-point game against France: 'Golden era of European basketball'

Luka Doncic recorded the second-highest scoring performance in EuroBasket history with 47 points in Slovenia’s 88-82 win over France in the group stage finale.
Slovenia managed to lock the No. 1 seed in Group B, with Doncic putting on an absolute show against Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and France.
His performance came a day after Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 41 points in Greece’s win over Ukraine.
As expected, basketball Twitter around the world exploded following Luka’s masterpiece.
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic with most points in a single #EuroBasket game in the last 65 years, second-highest scoring tally in history.#BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/XdQlM1vpie
— #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 7, 2022
39 YEARS AFTER, LUKA DONCIC WITH 47 POINTS BREAKS THE EUROBASKET SCORING RECORD OF GREEK HALL OF FAMER NICK GALIS pic.twitter.com/uO91uSlyDq
— Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 7, 2022
Luka Doncic in Slovenia's 82-88 win against France:
47 points
15/23 FG
5/8 3FG
11/12 FT
7 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal
47 efficiency
38 minutes
Second highest scoring performance in EuroBasket history.
No. 1 seed in Group B locked.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 7, 2022
We believed him. https://t.co/1I04vqzAWb
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 7, 2022
Slovenia beats France 88-82 at the Eurobasket.
Luka Doncic: 47 points (second-best mark ever in the tournament)
Rest of the team: 41 points
He. Outscored. His. Teammates.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 7, 2022
47pts just like that against France huh! With the dub too.. Luka went crazy fr🤦🏾♂️👏🏾
— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) September 7, 2022
Zoran Dragic after Luka Doncic’s 47 points in Slovenia’s win: “He is our Wonder Boy and I am happy that he is Slovenian.”
— Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 7, 2022
In a 24-hour period, against Euro basketball stalwarts Germany and France, @luka7doncic totaled 83 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists and shot 29 of 48 from the field.
Pretty, pretty good.
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 7, 2022
LUKA DONČIĆ 🔥
His 47 POINTS today is the 2nd highest in #EuroBasket history
63: Eddy Terrace (1957)
47: Luka Dončić (2022)
46: Nikos Galis (1983)pic.twitter.com/wvi1pv6k0Z
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 7, 2022
LUKA DONCIC YOU ARE ONE INSANE INDIVIDUAL pic.twitter.com/8akq09HfmD
— Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) September 7, 2022
Luka Doncic carries Slovenia to an 88-82 win over France to clinch Group B’s top seed. His 47 points are the second most in EuroBasket history.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 7, 2022
This is the golden era of European basketball.
We've never seen anything like those three at their peak.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.
With all due respect to Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 7, 2022
Best three players at the Eurobasket so far… no surprises there. pic.twitter.com/bsG6PsIzKK
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 7, 2022
LUKA. DONCIC.
That's it. #EuroBasket
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 7, 2022
Luka Doncic finishes Eurobasket Group Play averaging…
26.6 points
7.6 rebounds
6.8 assists
Slovenia went 4-1 and are #1 in Group B, the toughest group.
— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) September 7, 2022
Asked Rudy Gobert, whose Jazz tenure ended with a loss to Mavs, if he’s tired of seeing Luka Doncic at this point: “I love it. I hope to see him again.” He’s hoping for a rematch in an elimination game in Berlin.
France’s coach ripped the FIBA refs, which is a EuroBasket theme. https://t.co/MUt9Ns2tve
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 7, 2022
How in the world did Luka make this lol pic.twitter.com/Z1GkpnGNYJ
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 7, 2022
LUKA MAKES HISTORY ✍️#EuroBasket | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/hk4sEU2qhv
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 7, 2022
Luka, yesterday, was asked who would have a bigger scoring game at EuroBasket — him or Giannis.
Luka said Giannis.
Luka lied. The man had 47 today.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 7, 2022
