Twitter reacts to Serbia beating Canada in World Cup semifinal: 'Without Nikola Jokic'

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia to an upset win over Canada in the semifinal of the FIBA World Cup.
Despite missing Nikola Jokic and Vasilije Micic, Serbia returned to the World Cup Final after 2014.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Serbia’s accomplishment and Canada’s loss.
SERBIA ARE GOING TO THE FINAL! 🔥💥#FIBAWC x #WinForSrbija 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/6koPhVp5qP
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023
🇷🇸 Serbia are in the World Cup 2023 final 😱
WITHOUT NIKOLA JOKIC.#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/NbHQOoCSjL
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 8, 2023
Bogdan Bogdanovic today:
23 PTS
3 STL
8-12 FG
3-4 3P
Serbia is heading to the Final. pic.twitter.com/ibRRlp9R6Y
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 8, 2023
No Jokic. No Micic. Coming after a disappointing EuroBasket.
Serbia once again shows defense leads you to title games.
In a battle of two great defensive teams, 🇷🇸 also proved to have more offensive weapons than Canada.
And Bogdanovic was just unbelievable: 23 PTS on 8/12 FG pic.twitter.com/MeNXdTzl6P
— Augustas Šuliauskas (@augis04) September 8, 2023
Bogdanovic, MVP
— Pepe Rodriguez (@PepeBrasin) September 8, 2023
respect to serbia. what a performance. incredibly tough all the way through and bogdanovic was clinical all game. would be disappointed if they dont play like this in the final.
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 8, 2023
Not to be for the Canadians today.
Serbia just too much and is headed to the World Cup final after defeating Canada 95-86.
Canada will play for bronze against the loser of USA vs Germany later today.
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) September 8, 2023
Serbia just beat Canada😭😭and they said Canada would be USA’s hardest matchup💀
— ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) September 8, 2023
Serbia is without:
Nikola Jokic
Vasilije Micic
Boban Marjanovic
Nemanja Nedovic
Milos Teodosic
Aleksej Pokusevski
Nikola Kalinic
Vladimir Lucic
They just made the FIBA World Cup Final.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 8, 2023
This L will sting for Canada, no doubt. They wanted a chance to play for World gold. But when the pain subsides, there's still a ton to be proud of. They still have a chance to play for bronze. They still earned an Olympic berth. And they gained a ton of experience. Heads high 🇨🇦
— Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) September 8, 2023
RJ Barrett as Canada falls short in the World Cup semifinals to Serbia:
23 points game high
8-14 shooting
3-8 three
1 steal pic.twitter.com/tMHS4fSX0C
— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 8, 2023
DILLON BROOKS WHO?#FIBAWC #FIBAWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ehuUxmnzXg
— белка зверка (@kremkroasan) September 8, 2023
Serbia is headed to the #FIBAWC Final! 👀
Bogdan Bogdanović dropped 23 to lead his squad to the W over Canada. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/St1P4uWXs7
— theScore (@theScore) September 8, 2023
Bogdan Bogdanović > SGA
— THE JOKER(S) 🃏🇷🇸🏆 (@SerbsInSports) September 8, 2023
I want a Serbia-Germany gold medal match and a US-Canada broze medal match.
— Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 8, 2023
Serbia was the better team and the officials were trash. Both can be true.
No shame in losing today.
— Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) September 8, 2023
Serbia to the #fibawc final playing great as a TEAM and without Jokic. #respect 👏👏👏
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 8, 2023
#FIBAWC Bogdanovic. 👏👏👏
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 8, 2023
SERBIA is going to the Finals after beating CANADA 95-86 @FIBAWC
Bogdanovic: 23 PTS (8/12 FG)
Milutinov: 16 PTS, 10 REB (6/6 FG)
Barrett: 23 PTS (8/14 FG)
SGA: 15 PTS, 9 AST (4/8 FG)pic.twitter.com/DnDJGZMhvZ
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 8, 2023
Serbia in a final for the first time since 2017.
They’ve lost the last four finals they have played.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 8, 2023
Disappointing morning for Canada but if you told a young team the first day of camp Aug. 1 that they'd qualify for 2024 Paris AND get a chance to win a World Cup medal, they'd have signed that scorecard in a minute
— Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) September 8, 2023
If you think Canada has underachieved at this tournament then you don't respect where the game is at globally enough. Look at Canada's path and qualifying for the Olympics was big time, get a bronze on Sunday and that'll cap off a great tournament overall.
— Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) September 8, 2023
Serbia just played one of the best all-around games I've seen so far in the tournament. Milutinov was a beast and FIBA Bogi shut the door when Canada started to make things interesting late. Good game, 🇷🇸 https://t.co/A43hQ5qOvh
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) September 8, 2023