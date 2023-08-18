Twitter reacts to Team USA blowing out Greece: 'Austin Reaves haters have to be sick'

Twitter reacts to Team USA blowing out Greece: 'Austin Reaves haters have to be sick'

Social Media

Twitter reacts to Team USA blowing out Greece: 'Austin Reaves haters have to be sick'

August 18, 2023- by

By |

Team USA cruised past Greece 108-86 in another prep game for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, improving to a 4-0 record. Greece was without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss the upcoming World Cup due to recovery from his injury.

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Americans with 21 points.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.

, , , Social Media

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home