Twitter reacts to Team USA blowing out Greece: 'Austin Reaves haters have to be sick'

Team USA cruised past Greece 108-86 in another prep game for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, improving to a 4-0 record. Greece was without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss the upcoming World Cup due to recovery from his injury.
Anthony Edwards led the way for the Americans with 21 points.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.
Anthony Edwards leads the way for Team USA as they take down Greece in their 4th exhibition match 🔥
21 points
8-of-16 FG
3-of-7 3PT
Team USA wraps up its exhibition run vs. Germany on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/PTCydkqi72
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023
AUSTIN REAVES TODAY
🇺🇸 15 minutes
🇺🇸 11 points
🇺🇸 3/4 FG
🇺🇸 2/3 3PT
🇺🇸 3/3 FT
🇺🇸 +10 +/-
TEAM USA IS UNDEFEATED WITH CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ViLDUbjcSU
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) August 18, 2023
20 turnovers for Team USA.
This is indeed a Steve Kerr coached team lmao
— Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) August 18, 2023
Solid win for Team USA. I really liked to see them experimenting with the bigger lineup, think Walker Kessler makes sense as the backup 5 over Banchero. Austin Reaves struggled with foul trouble but still made his presence felt, that 3 pt shooting stroke is looking good!
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) August 18, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 points on 3-3 shooting and 5-7 from the free throw line for Team USA Today
He continues to be a big part of their gameplan on both ends pic.twitter.com/r4jKJB7Dur
— Bryson (@BrysonWright3) August 18, 2023
Anthony Edwards carrying team USA on his back as a 22yr old is crazy, Having someone like him on the Timberwolves is deserved for all Timberwolves fans who have had to go trough all these bad and mediocre years of basketball.
— A5IsNext 🐜 (@DavidOnRoll) August 18, 2023
"Putting his team on his broad shoulders" 😤
Anthony Edwards is balling for Team USA.
(via @usabasketball) pic.twitter.com/pUpLl79Pw9
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) August 18, 2023
Keep it rolling
🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/5Gi6xTaZ42
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 18, 2023
Final numbers from Ant in USA's win over Greece:
• Game-high 21 points
• 5/9 2PT | 3/7 3PT | 2/3 FT
• 4 rebounds
• 1 assist
• 2 turnovers
• 1 steal
• Game-high +19 in 17 minutes
• W
📸 @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/6seDMVuCeg
— Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) August 18, 2023
Austin Reaves haters have to be SICK watching him in these USA games.
— Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) August 18, 2023
I would hate to be someone who called #15 on the USA roster a “waste of a roster spot” cause MY GOD 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/6W42j6ua6N
— ⁶ (@SpeakContext) August 18, 2023
The NBA, with the next generation of stars, is in great hands.
— TittyMania (@WolvesSuperfan) August 18, 2023
Team USA’s JV team will comfortably win gold in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 18, 2023
Cam Johnson has been really really good for team USA so far
— BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) August 18, 2023