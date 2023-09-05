Twitter reacts to Team USA's 37-point win over Italy in quarterfinal: 'They took the Lithuania loss personally'

Team USA bounced back with a huge 100-63 blowout win over Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinal. Mikal Bridges was the best American player, as he went off for 24 points and seven rebounds.
Steve Kerr’s team advanced to the semifinal, where they’ll face the winner of Germany vs. Latvia.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to USA’s dominant performance.
"How will USA respond?"
USA: #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/vAIgUzBzxp
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 5, 2023
Team USA is really embarrassing Italy man.
— ORLmuse (@ORLmuse) September 5, 2023
It's like Team USA is taking it personally that they're not currently doubling up Italy.
— Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) September 5, 2023
Probably the best two way performance of the tournament for Team USA
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 5, 2023
Mikal Bridges will make the Team USA Olympic roster
I guarantee it
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) September 5, 2023
The way you respond after a loss tells me way more about a team than the loss itself
Team USA is going to be just fine
— Bryson (@BrysonWright3) September 5, 2023
Haliburton is dominating now. Having fun and can’t be stopped. Team USA is up 41.
— Tony East (@TonyREast) September 5, 2023
Lithuania fans right now, watching USA beat Italy by 40.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/hJXNnhZtSt
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 5, 2023
Dominance from Team USA in a 100-63 win over Italy. They are off to the quarterfinals of the World Cup, where they will play the winner of Germany vs Latvia.
Tyrese Haliburton: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists.
— Tony East (@TonyREast) September 5, 2023
Team USA takes care of Italy to move on to the semis 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zDsbY79Zd4
— ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023
Team USA knocks off Italy, 100-63 to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸👊
Mikal Bridges:
24 PTS, 7 REBS, 2 STLS, 8-of-11 FG, 4 3PT
Tyrese Haliburton:
18 PTS, 5 ASTS, 3 STLS, 6 3PT pic.twitter.com/tfzlOgoP8x
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023
Mikal Bridges today:
24 PTS
7 REB
8-11 FG
4-6 3P
In just 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/GZyEI5nP98
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 5, 2023
love Mikal Bridges game but that goofy celebration after every made 3 is getting kinda annoying brother 🤣🤣
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 5, 2023
USA pretty much just overwhelming Italy with an immense amount of talent.
— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) September 5, 2023
Mikal Bridges taunting Italy bench 👀#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/lmdVgHckjH
— ŃBACentel (@TheNBACentel) September 5, 2023
Mikal Bridges dipping back into the Nets bag today after being mostly a spot up role player so far in FIBA
— BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) September 5, 2023
I liked the minutes Austin Reaves got at PG to close out the game; that's a role we're going to see him in a decent amount for the Lakers
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 5, 2023
Strange that I can’t find any Austin Reaves haters tweets right now…
— Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) September 5, 2023
Haliburton in 19 minutes off the bench:
18 PTS
5 AST (team-high)
3 STL (team-high)
6-9 FG
6-8 3P
Shooting over 60% from the field and 55% from three in FIBA so far. pic.twitter.com/i2rfUzrE8e
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 5, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton only being on national tv ONE time is a joke
Worlds missing out on showtime every gamepic.twitter.com/JkanaeCQ99
— AKRiley (@AKRileyy5) September 5, 2023
🇮🇹 Italy might have came worried and left completely terrified 😳
🇺🇸 Team USA move forth to the semi-finals 🔥#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/1IUIWdmBdA
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 5, 2023
“Team USA is a joke”
Tyrese Haliburton: pic.twitter.com/xctrPX9uII
— PacersMuse (@PacersStatsMuse) September 5, 2023