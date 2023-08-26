Twitter reacts to Team USA's blowout win over New Zealand in World Cup opener: 'Banchero taking over at 20 years old'

Twitter reacts to Team USA's blowout win over New Zealand in World Cup opener: 'Banchero taking over at 20 years old'

Social Media

Twitter reacts to Team USA's blowout win over New Zealand in World Cup opener: 'Banchero taking over at 20 years old'

August 26, 2023- by

By |

Team USA cruised past New Zealand 99-72 in their FIBA World Cup opener.

Paolo Banchero led the Americans in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Anthony Edwards added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

, , , Social Media

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home