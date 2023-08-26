Twitter reacts to Team USA's blowout win over New Zealand in World Cup opener: 'Banchero taking over at 20 years old'

Team USA cruised past New Zealand 99-72 in their FIBA World Cup opener.
Paolo Banchero led the Americans in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Anthony Edwards added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
Paolo off the bench:
21 PTS
4 BLK
8-10 FG
2-2 3P
Led team USA in scoring. pic.twitter.com/itBbFWb9JL
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 26, 2023
Austin Reaves off the bench:
12 PTS
6 AST
4-6 FG
2-2 3P
Had the most assists for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/TP0l608l72
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 26, 2023
Anthony Edwards today:
14 PTS
7 REB
3 AST
Led Team USA in rebounds. pic.twitter.com/EUs9PdYMsT
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero was key today in USA's W vs. New Zealand 🔑
21 PTS
8-10 FG
4 BLK
USA wins 99-72 ￼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kqaC5Zxl5p
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero vs New Zealand highlights. 21 points 4 blocks, leading Team USA in scoring as a 20 year old lol.
— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) August 26, 2023
Banchero, Reaves, and Haliburton combine for 43 points on 21 shots off the USA bench pic.twitter.com/CAcOGOvsEQ
— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero coming for the AllStar game THIS season.
— Louis (@HoopsTalk13) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero has been the best player for Team USA today 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/JixyueQSah
— The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero taking over for Team USA at 20 years old and how is he rewarded? One nationally televised game this season😂
— Louis (@HoopsTalk13) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero just took over that 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/lfmISjxf7N
— Where The Magic Happens Podcast🎙 (@WTMHPod) August 26, 2023
If the Orlando Magic don't watch these games and think about what Paolo Banchero at the 5 can do for them in late-game situations…
They have some switchable personnel on defense to make it work. I want to see it so so badly
— The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero is going to be really special.
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 26, 2023
Very small, but notable thing: good recognition by Edwards. I’ve seen him pull up there and take the shot plenty of times. But he waited and rewarded Banchero after the big block. Nice bit of recognition from him. https://t.co/ebqU2JIV4H
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 26, 2023
Team USA playing mediocre basketball and winning by 27…
— Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 26, 2023
Austin Reaves was in a groove today: 12 pts (4-6, 2-2 3pt), 6 asts, 3 stls, 2 rebs – Team USA cruised to victory over New Zealand (as they should), 99-72.
Next up: Greece on Mon. Aug. 28 @ 5:30 a.m. PST
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 26, 2023
Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/nj6FLr71Tk
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 26, 2023