Twitter reacts to Team USA's tight win against Montenegro: 'When times are tough, you go to ANT'

Twitter reacts to Team USA's tight win against Montenegro: 'When times are tough, you go to ANT'

Social Media

Twitter reacts to Team USA's tight win against Montenegro: 'When times are tough, you go to ANT'

September 1, 2023- by

By |

Team USA struggled but eventually ended up beating Nikola Vucevic’s Montenegro 85-73 to remain undefeated in the FIBA World Cup (4-0 record).

Anthony Edwards was scoreless in the first half, but ended up USA’s leading scorer with 17 points.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to a tough win for the Americans.

, , Social Media

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home