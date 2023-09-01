Twitter reacts to Team USA's tight win against Montenegro: 'When times are tough, you go to ANT'

Team USA struggled but eventually ended up beating Nikola Vucevic’s Montenegro 85-73 to remain undefeated in the FIBA World Cup (4-0 record).
Anthony Edwards was scoreless in the first half, but ended up USA’s leading scorer with 17 points.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to a tough win for the Americans.
Anthony Edwards today:
17 PTS
3 REB
2 STL
Led Team USA in scoring. pic.twitter.com/5HNU89eICx
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2023
The Big Three of Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, and Tyrese Haliburton close out another win for Team USA
— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) September 1, 2023
Took care of business.
🇺🇸 #USABMNT #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/tbOrtnL9nX
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 1, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. came alive offensively and made a big impact for Team USA down the stretch, but this team will need him to be a better rebounder. It’s going to be tough for this smaller team against the elite countries if Jackson, the starting center, isn’t rebounding.
— Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) September 1, 2023
Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro put up a huge effort against Team USA but ultimately fell short 85-73
Vooch lead the way with
18pts, 15rebs, 2 blks
Double Double King 🤴 #BullsNation #FIBAWC2023
🎥,📸+stats FIBA WC pic.twitter.com/tjI2J87r2M
— See Red UK (It's a Chicago Bulls Thing) (@SeeRedUK) September 1, 2023
Anthony Edwards leads Team USA to a win with a game high 17 points, all which he scored in the 2nd half. Edwards also had some impressive defense in today’s game.
— The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) September 1, 2023
Team USA will escape this one but it was way closer than the final score will show
— Bryson (@BrysonWright3) September 1, 2023
When times are tough, you go to Ant. 🐜
Anthony Edwards carrying USA at the end of a tight game against Montenegro.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HmuARNzk46
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 1, 2023
Good win but frustrating performance
— Junior Melo (@MeloRunWitIt) September 1, 2023
The Ending 5 need to play more together
— IB (@needysir) September 1, 2023
this team plays so much better when its
hali reaves edwards mikal and jjj
— SQUARKLMAO (@squarklmao) September 1, 2023
Canada is coming
— Samwise Baggins (@SamwiseBag6297) September 1, 2023
Win is a win but they did not play well today. We need to work on our shooting
— El Chingon (@chingon15328) September 1, 2023
It's crazy because Team USA isn't even remotely close to the BEST American talent. Majority of these guys are still developing at the NBA level, yet they make it look so easy!#FIBAWC | #WinItAll
— GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) September 1, 2023