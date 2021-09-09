The most difficult contracts to trade in the NBA

Owed salary: $176,265,152 through 2024-25 (age 35 season)

The way Paul George played in the playoffs gives plenty of confidence this will be a positive value extension but there’s some real downside on the tail-end of it. Both he and Kawhi Leonard are set to earn $49 million in 2024-25, and it’s very possible both players add more years on top of their current deals via extensions. Like with Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler, this is very much a contract the Clippers will likely be married to until the very end.