Jazz season preview: Can they finally get over their playoff slump?

* Championship teams start on the defensive end… When you remove garbage time from the equation, per Cleaning the Glass, the Jazz finished 2020-21 with the best defensive rating in the NBA. Their defensive anchor, Rudy Gobert, has won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons. While his insane wingspan allows him to be one of the NBA’s premier shot-blockers and rebounders, his impact shows up even if he isn’t forcing turnovers. His presence is on the defensive end is unquantifiable and is a major factor in Utah’s past, present and future success. If he is able to win another DPOY, he will tie Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutumbo for the most in NBA history.

* Utah has a star on the rise and he is only getting better… People may not realize this because he is about to enter his fifth year in the league but Donovan Mitchell was only 24 years old last season. As he continues to get more experience, though, he has been getting more and more dominant. He made that loud and clear while under the bright lights of the postseason. Mitchell never failed to score 20 points during the 10 playoff games he played in 2021. He reached 30 points seven times and scored at least 37 points, including a 45-point game against the Clippers, four times. The league has a ton of talent but Mitchell could be an All-NBA candidate if his progression continues.

* They’re a force to be reckoned with from beyond the arc… When you think of three-point shooting, do you first think of the Jazz? If you’re like most fans, you more immediately think of the Splash Bros on the Golden State Warriors. But in 2020-21, believe it or not, Utah set the records for the most three-pointers made per game. They also set the record for most three-pointers made in a single half (18) and most three-pointers in back-to-back NBA games (50) as well. As we wrote back in February, the Jazz created a ton of easy looks that were either wide-open or from the corner.