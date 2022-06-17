Warriors offseason preview: After title, extensions for everybody?

Kevon Looney is set to become a free agent and it will be interesting to see if he drummed up enough interest league wide for a bidding war to commence for him. When the Warriors drafted James Wiseman, there may have been a hope that he can develop quickly enough that they could then salary dump Looney to save money against the tax. Now he’s solidified his place in the Warriors rotation and culture, and they’ll likely want him back.

Offers for Looney could start at the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE), which is slightly more than he’s been earning. It’ll be interesting to see how high the Warriors are willing to go to bring him as they won’t have any limitations on a contract for him since they have his full Bird rights. There are several teams that need another center and many have the full $10.3 million non-taxpayer MLE to offer.

The Warriors wisely signed the right veteran role players to minimum deals but also got very lucky that all of them panned out. They are especially fortunate that Otto Porter signed with them for the minimum when he certainly had a market greater than that in the 2021 offseason. He is the one important role player who the Warriors could have a hard time bringing back.

The most Golden State can offer Porter is the taxpayer MLE. After that they can only give him up to a $3.1 million starting salary through his Non Bird rights. If the market for Porter exceeds the taxpayer mid-level exception, the Warriors may not have a chance to bring him back. At the same time, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Porter re-signs with the Warriors on a one-plus-one with a player option for year two, allowing him to accrue Early Bird rights and re-sign with the Warriors in 2023 to a market value deal.

Gary Payton II is the other key Warriors’ bench player who is expected to have a strong market. Despite being waived right before the start of the regular season, he will have Early Bird rights since no team claimed or signed him before the Warriors re-signed him. This will allow them to match just about any reasonable offer he can get, including ones at the non-taxpayer MLE.