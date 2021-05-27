Warriors rumors and offseason previews of West lottery teams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: A league source told HoopsHype that while Golden State is not looking to trade James Wiseman, they would listen if an All-Star player was on the table and one becomes available this summer in potential trade talks.

Scotto: Recently, Steve Kerr touched on Kelly Oubre saying that Klay Thompson was going to start for them when he gets back next year, and there was a question of whether Kelly would be interested in coming off the bench, and only he can answer that. Both sides will weigh their options. With that said, the sense I’ve gotten from a league source is that Oubre and his camp think they can get over $20 million (annually), and he ideally wants a long-term deal. The two-year, $30 million deal that he did when he was with the Suns is not something he’s looking to do. I don’t get the sense that while Golden State is open to keeping him, to pay him $20 million or more, I don’t get the sense that’s something they want to do. In that case, you could look at them being open to a sign-and-trade scenario.

From what I’ve been told, he was good in the locker room for the Warriors and they had no issues with him there. Would they be open to a return? Yes, for the right price, though. That’s going to be the key.

Scotto: Kent Bazemore this year shot a career-high 45 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. Golden State would like to bring back Bazemore, I’m told… A source close to Bazemore told HoopsHype that he wants to get a multi-year deal, two years sure, but ideally a long-term three-year deal.

Gozlan: Bazemore is going to be a non-Bird free agent. They can give him a raise that pays him like $3.2 million in the first year. They can give him three to four years off that. If that’s a little too low for him and he’s getting bigger offers elsewhere, then they’ll probably have to dig into their MLE (mid-level exception). The taxpayer MLE is projected at about $5.9 million.

Gozlan: Stephen Curry this offseason will be eligible for four years, $215 million. It would start him out at $48 million for the 2022-23 season and then pay him $59.6 million in the 2025-26 season.