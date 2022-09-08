Warriors season preview: A repeat in the making?

* Andrew Wiggins can be counted on… It’s crazy how Brooklyn’s desire to pay DeAndre Jordan $40 million was the first domino to drop in Golden State’s title run. The sign-and-trade between the two teams allowed the Warriors to keep the Kevin Durant salary slot through D’Angelo Russell whom they later converted into Wiggins. He went from becoming a solid defender in his first full season with the Warriors to an All-Star and arguably one of the best 3-and-D players in the late rounds of the playoffs. He might not significantly improve off his playoff performance and the Warriors don’t need him to. But if he remains consistent during the regular season and elevates his play in the playoffs, they’ll have a strong chance to repeat as champions.

* They have an elite defensive foundation led by Draymond Green…The Warriors held the second-best defense in the league last year despite Green missing 36 games. They had a dominant 34 win and 11 loss record in games he played last season and he had a strong case for winning Defensive Player of the Year had he not missed so much time with injuries. While Green anchored one of the league’s best defenses, they had the personnel in players like Wiggins and Looney to help keep it at a high level. Losing Payton II will hurt, but perhaps they can get enough from guys like Kuminga and DiVincenzo to help against smaller opposing players.

* They can have a top offense with a full year of their small lineup… The Warriors had limited opportunities to play lineups that featured all three of Curry, Poole, and Thompson on the court at the same time. This was mostly due to injuries and then Kerr needing to adjust to more defensive-focused lineups featuring Looney instead of Poole in the playoffs. Their small lineup slaughtered the Nuggets in the first round, and they should have all the time in the world to play this lineup in the regular season. The Warriors should see their league-average offensive rating last season rise significantly this year, potentially even into the Top 5.