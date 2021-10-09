Wizards season preview: Will Bradley Beal stay or do they blow it up?

* Beal is poised for his best season yet… Although he is already a three-time All-Star, Beal has made All-NBA consideration just once. While he was named All-NBA Third-Team this past season, it is easy to imagine a world in which he takes another step forward now that he will not be sharing so many shots with Wall or Westbrook. He has led the Eastern Conference in scoring two years in a row and next year, it wouldn’t be a shock if he ends up as the NBA’s scoring leader. He has the runway to take off and soar in an offense fully built to complement his skill set. Plus, he is putting a stronger emphasis on defense while playing for a defensive-minded coach in Wes Unseld Jr.

* They are a much deeper group without Westbrook… For the first time in a long time, the Wizards will not have a big-name star playing point guard for their organization. They went from Gilbert Arenas to Wall and then to Westbrook. But the front office has exchanged a flashy floor general for a deeper rotation, bringing in Kyle Kuzma as well as Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in exchange for Westbrook. Even though they had someone capable of serving as a one-man wrecking ball on offense in Westbrook, the additional depth will serve them well in the long-term.

* This is a team that knows how to play fast… The Wizards played at the fastest pace in basketball this past season. They averaged 104.7 possessions per game, which was the most of any team in the league. They took just 8.8 seconds to shoot the ball after a defensive rebound, per Inpredictable, which was the quickest in the NBA. Westbrook obviously played a huge role in the pace and so, too, did former head coach Scott Brooks. But new coach Wes Unseld Jr. has said the overall concepts of the offense will “stay the same” and Washington will continue to play with pace.

* Their young guys are only getting better… There will be some legitimate improvements on the floor due to the natural growth of players like Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura. Both have shown some excellent flashes while on the floor for Washington. Unseld, meanwhile, is credited for a lot of the player development for players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray during his time as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. Even though Avdija and Hachimura are still both very young, if they take a step forward earlier than expected and have breakout campaigns, Washington will be in a great place next year.