NBA free agency: Projected starting lineup for Wizards with Spencer Dinwiddie

The Washington Wizards may not have been flashy with their offseason moves but you can make a case that they were certainly savvy.

Washington’s front office was able to move off the massive contract that was owed to point guard Russell Westbrook and acquired decent depth in return. Now, the Wizards have some solid pieces in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as well as Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.

Outside of trading Westbrook, their big move was landing guard Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie reportedly signed a three-year, $62 million deal with Washington.

Of course, the Wizards are fully built around Beal, who seems comfortable enough with the organization to not demand a trade. But they have managed to surround him with a young core highlighted by Rui Hachmiura and Deni Avdija, both young and promising wings selected in the lottery of back-to-back drafts.

This is what their depth chart may look like when the season begins, though there could be more moves with sharpshooting Davis Bertans potentially on the trading block.