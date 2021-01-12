Six potential free-agent replacements for Thomas Bryant

The Washington Wizards got off to a slow start this season, going just 2-8 over their first 10 games before securing a surprising win over the Phoenix Suns last night, and were dealt even more bad news when word got out that the team’s starting center, Thomas Bryant, had suffered an ACL tear and would miss the rest of the campaign.

It was a brutal blow for both Bryant and Washington, as the fourth-year big man was playing great basketball before going down, averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 64.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three.

Now, the Wizards were left without one of their most promising young players and a hole at the 5-spot.

It was reported that Washington applied for the Disabled Player Exception (worth $4.2 million) following the injury to Bryant, which they could use on any position, but more than likely will go to a big man to replace the Indiana product.

The Wizards currently have one player in Anzejs Pasecniks whose contract doesn’t become fully guaranteed until Feb. 2, making him a prime candidate to get waived if Washington finds a big man (or another free agent) they like on the market.

Below, we break down six frontcourt free agents who the Wizards could look at to replace the injured Bryant.