Interesting NBA teams you should add to your League Pass watch list

Before the 2019-20 season, ESPN’s Zach Lowe ranked the Washington Wizards last overall on his annual NBA League Pass Rankings. This year, they jumped to No. 17 overall and that might still undersell how compelling this team could be in 2020-21.

Despite somehow not receiving All-Star team or All-NBA considerations, Wizards star Bradley Beal averaged 30.5 points per game last season. That mark led the Eastern Conference and was behind only James Harden for most in the league.

Washington moved on from former franchise cornerstone John Wall, who had not played an NBA game since December 2018, and replaced him with Russell Westbrook. By adding the nine-time All-Star, the Wizards now have two of the five leading scorers among all players since 2016-17.

Westbrook, who recorded a triple-double in his first game with Washington, has also recorded 456 more assists than any other player in the league since 2014-15.

Beal recently said that the “professional standpoint” that Westbrook brings to their work is something that the organization has not had in the nine years of his career thus far. Beal has also described Westbrook’s energy as contagious, which will help set the culture for the team as they aim for the playoffs.

As defenders account for Beal and Westbrook, forward Davis Bertans will have even more open looks on the perimeter. Last season, the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter hit a prolific 3.7 shots per game from three-point range while also shooting a remarkable 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Washington also has two young promising international players Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, selected as Top 10 picks in back-to-back drafts, who are both watching as they continue to develop.