We have compiled a bunch of NBA awards ballots. These are the likely winners

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, we have obtained the official NBA awards ballots from media members who disclosed their votes privately with HoopsHype and others made public via social media and stories. We’ve tabulated 18 in total.

One individual award and several spots on the All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams were separated by thin margins. The results of the poll are listed below.

(Numbers in parentheses show the percentage of points relative to the maximum amount possible for each award).