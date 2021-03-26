What each team did on trade deadline week

Atlanta Hawks
Acquired: Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash considerations
Traded: Rajon Rondo
Boston Celtics
Acquired: Evan Fournier, Luke Kornet and Moritz Wagner
Traded: Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Jeff Teague, two second-round picks and cash considerations
Charlotte Hornets
Acquired: Brad Wanamaker
Traded: Cash considerations
Chicago Bulls
Acquired: Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu, Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Troy Brown Jr. and cash considerations
Traded: Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet and two first-round picks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Acquired: Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks
Traded: JaVale McGee
Dallas Mavericks
Acquired: JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli
Traded: James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick
Denver Nuggets
Acquired: Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark and JaVale McGee
Traded: Isaiah Hartenstein, Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, a first-round pick and two second-round picks
Detroit Pistons
Acquired: Cory Joseph and two second-round picks
Traded: Delon Wright
Golden State Warriors
Acquired: Draft rights to Cady Lalanne and cash considerations
Traded: Marquese Chriss and Brad Wanamaker
Houston Rockets
Acquired: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a first-round swap
Traded: Victor Oladipo
Indiana Pacers
Waived: Jalen Lecque
Los Angeles Clippers
Acquired: Rajon Rondo and second-round pick
Traded: Mfiondu Kabengele, Lou Williams, three second-round picks and cash considerations
Miami Heat
Acquired: Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica
Traded: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva and a first-round swap
New Orleans Pelicans
Acquired: James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick
Traded: JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli
New York Knicks
Acquired: Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier (waived) and a second-round pick
Traded: Austin Rivers and Ignas Brazdeikis
Oklahoma City Thunder
Acquired: Austin Rivers, Tony Bradley and two second-round picks
Traded: George Hill
Orlando Magic
Acquired: Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, Jeff Teague (waived), three first-round picks and two second-round picks
Traded: Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark and Al-Farouq Aminu
Philadelphia 76ers
Acquired: George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis
Traded: Terrance Ferguson, Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier and three second-round picks
Portland Trail Blazers
Acquired: Norman Powell
Traded: Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood
Sacramento Kings
Acquired: Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Delon Wright, Terence Davis and Mfiondu Kabengele (waived)
Traded: Nemanja Bjelica, Cory Joseph and three second-round picks
San Antonio Spurs
Acquired: Marquese Chriss
Traded: Draft rights to Cady Lalanne
Toronto Raptors
Acquired: Gary Trent Jr., Rodney Hood and two second-round picks
Traded: Norman Powell, Matt Thomas and Terence Davis
Utah Jazz
Acquired: Matt Thomas
Traded: Second-round pick
Washington Wizards
Acquired: Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison
Traded: Moritz Wagner, Troy Brown Jr. and cash considerations
