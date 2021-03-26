What each team did on trade deadline week

USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks

Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Acquired: Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash considerations

Traded: Rajon Rondo

Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic

Acquired: Evan Fournier, Luke Kornet and Moritz Wagner

Traded: Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Jeff Teague, two second-round picks and cash considerations

Charlotte Hornets

Acquired: Brad Wanamaker

Traded: Cash considerations

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic

Acquired: Nikola Vucevic, Al-Farouq Aminu, Daniel Theis, Javonte Green, Troy Brown Jr. and cash considerations

Traded: Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet and two first-round picks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Acquired: Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks

Traded: JaVale McGee

Dallas Mavericks

JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans

Acquired: JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli

Traded: James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Acquired: Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark and JaVale McGee

Traded: Isaiah Hartenstein, Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, a first-round pick and two second-round picks

Detroit Pistons

Acquired: Cory Joseph and two second-round picks

Traded: Delon Wright

Golden State Warriors

Acquired: Draft rights to Cady Lalanne and cash considerations

Traded: Marquese Chriss and Brad Wanamaker

Houston Rockets

Acquired: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley and a first-round swap

Traded: Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers

Waived: Jalen Lecque

Los Angeles Clippers

Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks

Acquired: Rajon Rondo and second-round pick

Traded: Mfiondu Kabengele, Lou Williams, three second-round picks and cash considerations

Miami Heat

Acquired: Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica

Traded: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva and a first-round swap

New Orleans Pelicans

James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks

Acquired: James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick

Traded: JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli

New York Knicks

Acquired: Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier (waived) and a second-round pick

Traded: Austin Rivers and Ignas Brazdeikis

Oklahoma City Thunder

Austin Rivers, New York Knicks

Acquired: Austin Rivers, Tony Bradley and two second-round picks

Traded: George Hill

Orlando Magic

Otto Porter, Chicago Bulls

Acquired: Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, Jeff Teague (waived), three first-round picks and two second-round picks

Traded: Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Gary Clark and Al-Farouq Aminu

Philadelphia 76ers

George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder

Acquired: George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis

Traded: Terrance Ferguson, Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier and three second-round picks

Portland Trail Blazers

Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors

Acquired: Norman Powell

Traded: Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood

Sacramento Kings

Moe Harkless, Miami Heat

Acquired: Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Delon Wright, Terence Davis and Mfiondu Kabengele (waived)

Traded: Nemanja Bjelica, Cory Joseph and three second-round picks

San Antonio Spurs

Marquese Chriss, Golden State Warriors

Acquired: Marquese Chriss

Traded: Draft rights to Cady Lalanne

Toronto Raptors

Rodney Hood, Portland Trail Blazers

Acquired: Gary Trent Jr., Rodney Hood and two second-round picks

Traded: Norman Powell, Matt Thomas and Terence Davis

Utah Jazz

Acquired: Matt Thomas

Traded: Second-round pick

Washington Wizards

Acquired: Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison

Traded: Moritz Wagner, Troy Brown Jr. and cash considerations

