What the four-way James Harden trade means for each team

As you may have heard, the Rockets, Nets, Pacers, and Cavaliers have agreed to a four-team blockbuster trade. James Harden heads to Brooklyn. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, and a ton of draft picks are going to Houston. Caris LeVert and a second-round pick are going to Indiana. Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince head to Cleveland.

The Nets and 76ers were the two teams battling it out for Harden’s services at the end of the race, but Philly felt the Rockets were using them as leverage to extract as many assets from the Nets, Harden’s preferred destination, a league source told HoopsHype.

According to one executive, Philadelphia blew a chance to improve their options as a contender by failing to land Harden.

“I think Philly missed an opportunity and now is stuck being in the middle of the East,” one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They’re not as good as Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Boston, and in the end, Miami. They might just be a No. 5 seed by end of the season. Ben Simmons has not improved in one area of his game at all since coming into the league. He’s the same player today as he was in his rookie year, and teams have figured him out in the playoffs. He’s why they won’t go far.”

HoopsHype spoke with multiple executives about their reactions to the trade and what it means for all four teams that were involved moving forward.

“I like the deal for the Pacers and Houston,” another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “Brooklyn gave up a king’s ransom. Not sure why Cleveland took on Taurean Prince as well as giving up an unprotected pick swap. Harden is the best player in the deal, but Brooklyn is all in, and they have no protection in the future. Cleveland will look to dump Andre Drummond, and Jarrett Allen has a bright future in the league.”

Below is a breakdown of what the trade means for each team involved.