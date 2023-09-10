What NBA Twitter was saying about Dillon Brooks: 'Brooks has spoken himself out of existence'

Dillon Brooks balled out in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as he helped Canada overcome Team USA and win the bronze medal.
Brooks went off in the third-place game for 39 points and seven three-pointers, while he was also instrumental during the tournament and Canada’s best-ever finish.
We take you back to what NBA Twitter said about Brooks when the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies in the playoffs.
Dillon Brooks say he will not change the way he plays
“Most people are scared to compete, and that's why they get rattled or feel some type of way when I play against them.”
(Via @theScore ) pic.twitter.com/m5F1aFT0G3
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 30, 2023
Dillion Brooks isn’t scared to compete but he’s too scared to answer questions after he gets owned
— Kory Waldron (@Just_KWal) April 30, 2023
Chicago Bears fans are the Dillon Brooks of fanbases. Y’all went 3-14. Humble yourselves.
— The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) April 30, 2023
🥢🥡 Dillon Brooks 🥢🥡
— 𝑳𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑹𝑺 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑪 (@LakersBetta) April 30, 2023
Dillon Brooks’ teammates next season: pic.twitter.com/9PjvEnisN9
— boredjesse (@boredjesse) April 30, 2023
Dillon Brooks said he does not regret his comments about LeBrons James because that is who he is.
— Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 30, 2023
Dillon Brooks provided more than content for the media. Revoke the fine.
— Wildes (@kevinwildes) April 30, 2023
the irony of the lakers beating the grizzlies by 40 to take the series after dillon brooks said he wouldn’t respect lebron until he gave him 40 is unreal
NBA script writers took their time with this one
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks is the test dummy villain they place in the first 10 minutes of the movie just to show the hero still got it
— Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 29, 2023
It’s still absolutely unreal that, in a series in which Dillon Brooks said he doesn’t respect anyone until they give him 40, the Lakers ended the Grizzlies’ season beating them by exactly 40. Never tempt the basketball gods
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks has fled the arena and won’t speak to the media for an exit interview
LeBron BROKE him 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nunBHKsVpp
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks has spoken himself out of existence.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 27, 2023
“Where is Dillon Brooks gonna play next season?” pic.twitter.com/DuaKC9hPuV
— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks, it's time. pic.twitter.com/fogcrWgT8B
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 29, 2023
“I poke bears.” – Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/nXCT5W394h
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks' phone rn pic.twitter.com/WR4bfXMpOF
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 29, 2023
Dillon brooks after every loss pic.twitter.com/jBu7ChTyJj https://t.co/JsIt1ubmuL
— Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks wanted 40.
Lakers won 125-85 and LeBron went straight to the locker room. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks didn't even take a shower, bro just left without washing his ass that's insane.
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks in his final NBA game ever:
10 Points
4-11 FG
1 Media Dodging
1 Home Bought in Asia
Lost by 40
I CAN’T RESPECT SOMEONE WHEN THEY GET BEAT BY 40 😳😤🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/CzBMmNv28L
— Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) April 30, 2023
HOW WE DOING DILLON https://t.co/W5g7pwrBX6
— vic (@CountOnVic) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks trying to stop himself from making those comments after game 2 pic.twitter.com/CsJQIC6Aje
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 29, 2023
Can you imagine how LeBron felt when Dillon Brooks said he didn’t respect him. DILLON. BROOKS.
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 29, 2023
Y’all want the Dillon Brooks special first or the Coach Carter? 👀
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 29, 2023
Dillon Brooks really said “I Poke Bears” and then didn’t do anything of value after those words. Or before. pic.twitter.com/1weR8LCo4A
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 29, 2023