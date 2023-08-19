What NBA Twitter was saying when James Harden got traded to Philly: 'Harden and Morey greatest NBA bromance'

In February 2022, James Harden got moved to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.
Five days ago, ‘The Beard’ got on record stating he wants out of Philly and calling Daryl Morey a liar.
We take you back to what NBA Twitter said when Harden got traded to the 76ers.
Morey at the Sixers facilty after trading Ben Simmons for Harden pic.twitter.com/orj4w7ffpD
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2022
TYRESE MAXEY: “im open!”
JAMES HARDEN: “…and?”
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 10, 2022
James Harden arriving in Philly pic.twitter.com/EAZQ7YxvHL
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2022
James Harden, 32 going on 42, will always let you down.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2022
Greatest NBA Bromances of All Time
Lowry and DeMar
Bobi and Tobi
Harden and Morey pic.twitter.com/JW3DOB4sLQ
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022
James Harden has formally requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.
— Ryan Perry (@rynprry) February 10, 2022
James Harden is lowkey gonna average 12 assists a game in Philly.
— Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) February 10, 2022
james harden the first superstar in the history of athletic competition to force his way to philadelphia?
— #1 steak collector in starfield fan (@philatticus) February 10, 2022
James Harden is a 76er. pic.twitter.com/9Qd5kh3kVl
— J🐐 (@SixersJustin) February 10, 2022
oh my god a harden embiid pick and roll
— drew (@sixersruinedme) February 10, 2022
Wow so we’re really gonna witness Harden & Embiid together 😳
— Solo (@YT_Solo) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey to James Harden pic.twitter.com/g6AY8LFOYh
— Astead (@AsteadWH) February 10, 2022
Sixers just made a huge mistake. Nets just made a steal of a deal.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2022
Say what you want about Daryl Morey, but he played this absolutely perfectly from beginning to end. Never got emotional, always stayed rational, and now the Sixers have James Harden.
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 10, 2022
Nothing will be funnier than if Embiid and Harden don’t end up being a good fit
— JWills (@itsjwills) February 10, 2022
Harden going 30 and 10 easily IMO creating for Embiid.. Brooklyn got another shooter in curry and then Ben Simmons as great defender which Brooklyn needs..We already kno the nets can score the ball. Both teams got better but will it be enough for Giannis?
— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) February 10, 2022
James Harden and Joel Embiid is not a better duo than James Harden and Kevin Durant.
— ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 10, 2022
Patience paid off for the Sixers.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 10, 2022
“This could potentially go down as the worst day in the career of Daryl Morey” 😳
– Stephen A Smith pic.twitter.com/W75BsOnAMe
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 10, 2022
The Sixers have James Harden.
— Hunter Brody (@Brodes81) February 10, 2022
Harden Request trades like he on 2k
— Reezy💰 (@ReezyRacks) February 10, 2022
Sixers really sacrificed Doc Rivers' son in law for James Harden
— ry (@NinjaBands) February 10, 2022
76ers trading for Harden after he quit on his last two teams. pic.twitter.com/n8tOM8bAsj
— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 10, 2022
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
This lineup has absolutely no weakness.
— BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) February 10, 2022
Congrats to Mr. Morey. Tough circumstance yet walked away with a tremendous talent and is still in pursuit with a legit chance to win a title. Kudos. Go @sixers !!
— Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) February 10, 2022
Morey handled this Simmons situation about as good as he could have, and it paid off.
Again, Simmons never had leverage.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 10, 2022
This could potentially go down as the worst day in the career of Daryl Morey. pic.twitter.com/As8IZaywJM
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 10, 2022
A lot of people owe Daryl Morey a huge apology wanting to trade Ben for some damn role players and wanted it done as soon as the season started. I told u that u don’t trade Ben for role players. Only or a star and that’s what Daryl did.
— Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) February 10, 2022
You months ago: trade Ben Simmons for anything!
Daryl Morey today: pic.twitter.com/hct6iThbpk
— Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) February 10, 2022
Say what you want about Daryl Morey, but he played this absolutely perfectly from beginning to end. Never got emotional, always stayed rational, and now the Sixers have James Harden.
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey can’t let James Harden go
— Film Colossus (@FilmColossus) February 10, 2022
A LOT of my colleagues owe Daryl Morey a legit apology.
Y’all CRUSHED him for not trading Ben Simmons for pennies on the dollar months ago… and now he got the Harden for him. Just an absolute fantastic job by the best GM in the league.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey turning Al Horford and Josh Richardson into James Harden pic.twitter.com/7rIQYnXcWv
— Charxey (@SnowmanEmbiid) February 10, 2022
Find someone who loves you like Daryl Morey loves James Har-en
— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 10, 2022
I can promise you it's not going to sit quite right at Toyota Center that James Harden wanting out prompted Daryl Morey and Tad Brown to leave to Philly only to get Harden there a year later. It's going to be really wild if Eric Gordon and Mike D'Antoni are next.
— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) February 10, 2022
A picture of Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/ttZsNUBmgf
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022
Morey and Harden teaming up to fail again but this time in a new city. pic.twitter.com/Im3pXFx7LU
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 10, 2022
Flipped Josh Richardson for James Harden. Morey really the goat.
— darien eskin (@dmay706) February 10, 2022
Morey got slandered for not trading Simmons for Malcolm Brogdon & then he turned Simmons into Harden.
Actually unbelievable lol
— 100T Enable (@Enable) February 10, 2022
After all that, Morey got his guy
— AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey flipped Josh Richardson to James Harden.
— Josh Lyons (@TheLyons_Den) February 10, 2022
Thank you, Daryl Morey.
— James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) February 10, 2022
Morey got it done. Sixers have a chance to win it all
— Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) February 10, 2022
I gotta delete all the morey slander?
— Keke’s New Boo 😏 (@Less_HumbleTeej) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey rn pic.twitter.com/xMfqTR2wpI
— The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey gets his guy once again. Amazing. https://t.co/xqjFvUDT9r
— Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 10, 2022
Can’t believe the nets didn’t get Thybulle out that deal. Morey really a G for that.
— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey rn pic.twitter.com/5YItBIzOfU
— Dom2K 🌊🏖 (@Dom_2k) February 10, 2022
Morey's Harden obsession might have closed their window
— Justin Rowan (@Cavsanada) February 10, 2022
Daryl Morey won at the end. Unbeliveable
— Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) February 10, 2022
Brooklyn annihilated Philly in this deal.
Morey’s love affair with Harden is his Achilles heel
— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 10, 2022
And give Morey his credit, we all clowned him, but he got the guy he wanted.
— ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 10, 2022
Lot of people owe Daryl Morey apologies, he knows what he’s doing
— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 10, 2022