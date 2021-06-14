What should the Blazers do this offseason?

Even if the Blazers make all these marginal upgrades, this core’s ceiling may be capped below being a title contender. That’s not to say this Blazers team can’t win a title, but a lot has to go their way for that to happen in a given season. It’s possible that Lillard sees the team this way and eventually asks for a trade, which would propel a rebuild. But even if he weren’t to ask for one this offseason, there is still plenty of strong arguments for Portland’s front office to consider blowing it up.

Who they hire as head coach will be the biggest and most important move they make. However, there is no guarantee that the Blazers either improve their defense or remain as strong offensively in the process. As Kevin Pelton from ESPN points out, the history of offensive-minded teams hiring a new head coach in hopes of improving their defensive issues is mixed. If new coaching and a fortified bench can’t take them where they want to be, then they have to look at the core personnel next.

After acquiring Covington and Powell, the Blazers formed an extremely efficient and effective offensive starting lineup with room for growth with a new coach. If they finish the 2021-22 season with a similar or slightly better outcome, any improvement they make to the starting lineup will be diminished going forward. It’s going to be very hard for them to make a significant upgrade if the player coming back to them isn’t an All-Star.

Their path to acquiring an All-Star will be challenging. Portland doesn’t have their pick in the 2021 NBA draft but will have all their picks going forward. Any trade for an All-Star will certainly require a starter to match salaries but they also risk not being five-deep if they have to trade multiple starters. The Blazers could hypothetically offer McCollum, whose $30 million salary makes him a natural salary ballast in a potential trade for an All-Star, and attach up to four future first-round picks in a trade this offseason. Could that be enough to pry away the next available star? It’s possible, but there are teams that have more future first-rounders and young players to offer.

If they can’t get an All-Star upgrade for their starters, then they are probably better holding onto them. Trading a starter for a different starter is a lateral move that seems unlikely to improve them. As an example, what if both Portland and Philadelphia were interested in a McCollum for Tobias Harris swap? Both players are pretty equally talented zero-time All-Stars on similar contracts, so value-wise it’s fair. But does this deal improve each team? This trade could bring stylistic changes, which alone could improve the teams, but it would be a stretch to believe that it dramatically improves either side.

It is going to be very hard for this Blazers team to make a significant improvement to the starting lineup this season or any season going forward. The Blazers are going to pay the luxury tax this year if they run this core back. Aside from Powell’s next contract this offseason, which should see him earn at least $20 million annually, both Covington and Nurkic are set to enter free agency in 2022. Covington will be eligible to extend for up to $69.8 million over four years while Nurkic will be able to extend for $64.5 million over four years. Covington’s extension is reasonable while Nurkic’s is too low. He should get offered more than $16 million annually on the open market.

If Blazers ownership isn’t willing to pay the heavy luxury tax payments it will take just to keep this core together, then it is probably best to start the rebuild because as long as they are paying Lillard and McCollum their large salaries, there is no way around the expenses. If they can’t “do right” by Lillard and pay what it takes to put the best possible team around him, then he would logically be the first player they look to move. As painful as it will be to actually trade him, there is also no better time to trade him than this offseason.

Lillard is set to turn 31-years-old and is under contract for four more years, arguably putting his trade value at its absolute peak. Every good team will be interested and the Blazers could extract a haul of draft picks and young players similar to what Oklahoma City got for Paul George. A Lillard trade alone could set the Blazers up with all the picks and young players they need in a rebuild, though they would likely trade more of their starters to further accumulate assets.

Nurkic and Covington would also likely be made available since their contracts are set to expire after this season. While Powell might not fit their timeline going forward, they could still look to re-sign him if they can’t find a sign-and-trade for him. If the Blazers plan on rebuilding, then there’s a good chance they’ll clear a lot of money off their books this offseason by trading their starters. They should be able to re-sign Powell comfortably then and perhaps trade him down the road.

McCollum is under contract for three more seasons, so there is no rush for the Blazers to trade him. Prior to breaking his foot, he was getting serious All-Star consideration. If the Blazers no longer have Lillard, McCollum will become the number one option on offense. The Blazers could get a very strong return for McCollum if they trade him this offseason, but his trade value would increase playing without Lillard. They could get much more for him in the trade deadline or in a year from now.

Rebuilding is an easy path to begin but there’s no guarantee that the Blazers will become contenders at the end of it. There are even fewer odds that they’ll get a player as special as Lillard in the process. As mentioned earlier, the most common path for teams in this situation is to continue competing. But if things don’t improve next season, it could be a matter of time before major changes actually occur.