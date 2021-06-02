What’s next for the Boston Celtics? NBA executives weigh in

With young star Jayson Tatum locked into a long-term deal and Jaylen Brown solidifying himself as an All-Star this season, the Celtics are unlikely to part with either franchise building block leaving Marcus Smart as the team’s most tradeable asset according to NBA executives.

“I think they’ll trade Smart this summer if I had to guess,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Retool around Tatum and Brown if they can get real value for Smart, but a lot up in the air there.”

Smart averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game this season. He’s owed $13.84 million next season in the final year of his contract.

“They need to have internal growth,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “They’re pretty stuck when it comes to salaries. They’ve been trying to move Kemba Walker for a year now and no one is touching that. Their best bet would be to move Smart, but I don’t know what his market is. They could trade Brown to try to fill a different position, but that would be a bad move.”

Smart’s defensive ability as an on-the-ball defender and strength to guard all five positions depending on small-ball center matchups, makes him an intriguing fit for any playoff-caliber team looking to upgrade next season. A team over the salary cap could acquire Smart’s Bird Rights by trading for him. He’s also eligible for a four-year, $75 million extension, according to our salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan.

If the Celtics hold onto Smart, a 27-year-old two-time All-Defensive Team member, and also keep Brown as expected, they will likely have to find a sleeper in the draft if they’re going to improve next season.

“How do they get better?” a third executive questioned. “They can’t move Tatum, but maybe Brown could bring them back pieces and assets to go along with Tatum to move the needle. Right now, their team is just Kemba, Tatum, Smart, Brown, and Robert Williams with no depth. They need an immediate impact player along with a potential good pick. They will not be able to make upgrades to realistically compete for a championship anytime soon.”