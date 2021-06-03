What’s next for Julius Randle and the Knicks? NBA execs weigh in

The overall consensus was Randle has turned the corner in his development, but there’s uncertainty whether he can sustain his three-point shooting going forward.

“I think he’s developed a ton,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He also was pushed to the max with a coach known for doing that. You pretty much have to offer him that deal, which turns into a problem. I think he’s a No. 3, maybe a No. 2 guy, on a championship team, so you better have a mechanism to get some players next to him when you offer him that money.”

“I think he definitely improved a great deal beyond what nearly anyone thought he was capable of, particularly defensively and from three,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I think he can sustain this level of success in the regular season, but to me, he’s not a No. 1 or 2 guy on a final four team. I’d prioritize that, but wouldn’t mind extending him around those numbers if it doesn’t hamper flexibility to get a No. 1 or 2 level guy.”

After shooting a career-high 41.1 percent from beyond the arc, it marked the first time Randle shot better than 34 percent from downtown in his career leaving some executives concerned this was an anomaly.

“I just doubt the shooting is sustainable,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Maybe some of the rest of it is.”