Why Kevin Garnett is underrated

Before it became as popular as it is in the modern NBA, it was rare to see playmaking, ball-handling big men who could bring the ball down the floor and initiate offense on their own.

But Garnett throughout the late ’90s and early ’00s did just that – and did it at an elite level. It’s scary to think about what the dynamic power forward could have done in today’s NBA with how the rules are set up and offenses are built.

Garnett made his mark statistically as a playmaker during his Timberwolves days; he averaged 4.5 assists nightly over his first 12 years in the league – a nearly unheard of number for big men of that era – and for his career, his 5,445 career dimes rank second to just Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most ever by a traditional power forward/center.

Plop 2003-04 Garnett – the year he won MVP and posted an unreal 24.2/13.9/5.0/1.5/2.2 stat line – into today’s NBA and there’s no doubt his already insane statistics would have been even more ridiculous.

Garnett truly laid the groundwork for a lot of the multi-talented, bucket-creating big men that we see today, like Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo, and did what those guys are doing today at an even higher level, and at a time when other bigs were almost all paint-bound.

Garnett was an innovator.