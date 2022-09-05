Ziaire Williams: 'I want to be the best in everything'

ZW: Everybody has their own different ways. Kyle Anderson, that was my guy. That one hurt when I found out he was leaving. That was like the first one that happened. De’Anthony Melton, that’s my brother. We were both on the West Coast together. We went to rival high schools.

Steven Adams, he was a great mentor for sure. Steven is actually very, very brilliant. This is his eighth and ninth year, I think? Just by talking about all the stories and his whole career and just little tips and my recovery stuff. I’ve been able to hold up pretty well for the most part, really because of Steven. He takes care of his body and is probably arguably the best for the team. So I definitely try to integrate his stuff and do whatever I can to stay on the court. Because at the end of the day. You could be the best in the world, but if you’re not healthy, it’s no point.

There’s really not one person I can single out and we’re all young, so we all help each other out and grow, but it’s literally everybody on the team for sure. Even like the rookies, Santi [Aldama] he’s coming from a whole different country. He spoke a whole different language. Like I learn stuff from him on how to adapt and grow and learn different things. We help each other out. We actually spent the summer in Spain training together and it was fun to kind of just go overseas. I put myself in his shoes like how he came over from the States and just get a different culture, just play basketball and meet different people. It was fun. Our chemistry is just unmatched for sure. I think it’ll really take us to hopefully win a championship one of these days.