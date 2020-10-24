Los Angeles Clippers TV ratings

Take a look at the Clippers TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.
REGULAR SEASON
Average audience: 1.61 million (80.17 percent more than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.03 (72.79 percent more than in 2018-19)
PLAYOFFS
Average audience: 2.77 million (33.68 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.69 (37.09 percent less than in 2018-19)
NATIONAL TV GAMES
1. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 6.98 million (3.57 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
2. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 5.23 million (3.07 rating)
September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7
17.53 percent less than in 2018-19
3. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.62 million (2.31 rating)
March 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
4. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.58 million (2.19 rating)
October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
5. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 3.45 million (2.03 rating)
September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
52.22 percent less than in 2018-19
6. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 3.35 million (2.13 rating)
July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
7. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 3.31 million (2.14 rating)
August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3
33.41 percent more than in 2018-19
8. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 2.98 million (1.76 rating)
September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 4
19.89 percent less than in 2018-19
9. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.96 million (1.62 rating)
September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 2
18.21 percent less than in 2018-19
10. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.58 million (1.59 rating)
September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1
29.11 percent less than in 2018-19
11. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.56 million (1.43 rating)
September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5
46.84 percent less than in 2018-19
12. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.43 million (1.58 rating)
August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
27.80 percent less than in 2018-19
13. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.32 million (1.49 rating)
August 30, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 6
37.57 percent less than in 2018-19
14. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.53 rating)
August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2
548.58 percent more than in 2018-19
15. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.45 rating)
August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1
26.14 percent more than in 2018-19
16. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.27 million (1.46 rating)
August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3
8.50 percent less than in 2018-19
17. LA Clippers vs. Golden State: 2.26 million (1.44 rating)
October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
18. Houston vs. LA Clippers: 1.88 million (1.25 rating)
December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
19. Philadelphia vs. LA Clippers: 1.87 million (1.21 rating)
March 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
20. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 1.77 million (1.02 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
21. LA Clippers vs. Houston: 1.53 million (1.01 rating)
March 05, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
22. LA Clippers vs. New Orleans: 1.47 million (0.98 rating)
January 18, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
23. New Orleans vs. LA Clippers: 1.37 million (0.9 rating)
August 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
24. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 1.30 million (0.78 rating)
September 13, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 6
82.21 percent less than in 2018-19
25. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 1.20 million (0.78 rating)
August 12, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
26. Miami vs. LA Clippers: 1.17 million (0.78 rating)
February 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
27. LA Clippers vs. Miami: 1.08 million (0.71 rating)
January 24, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
28. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 1.08 million (0.7 rating)
February 28, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
29. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 1.06 million (0.73 rating)
August 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
30. Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers: 1.05 million (0.69 rating)
December 03, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
31. LA Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: 0.81 million (0.55 rating)
August 08, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
32. Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers: 0.79 million (0.49 rating)
August 14, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
33. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 0.52 million (0.32 rating)
November 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season
34. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 0.47 million (0.29 rating)
January 21, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season
35. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix: 0.40 million (0.23 rating)
October 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season
36. Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers: 0.40 million (0.25 rating)
August 09, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season
37. LA Clippers vs. Utah: 0.32 million (0.63 rating)
October 30, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
38. Phoenix vs. LA Clippers: 0.25 million (0.47 rating)
August 04, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season