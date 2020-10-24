Los Angeles Clippers TV ratings

Take a look at the Clippers TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.61 million (80.17 percent more than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.03 (72.79 percent more than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 2.77 million (33.68 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.69 (37.09 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 6.98 million (3.57 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

2. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 5.23 million (3.07 rating)

September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7

17.53 percent less than in 2018-19

3. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.62 million (2.31 rating)

March 08, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

4. LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: 3.58 million (2.19 rating)

October 22, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

5. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 3.45 million (2.03 rating)

September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

52.22 percent less than in 2018-19

6. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 3.35 million (2.13 rating)

July 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

7. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 3.31 million (2.14 rating)

August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 3

33.41 percent more than in 2018-19

8. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 2.98 million (1.76 rating)

September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 4

19.89 percent less than in 2018-19

9. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.96 million (1.62 rating)

September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 2

18.21 percent less than in 2018-19

10. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.58 million (1.59 rating)

September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1

29.11 percent less than in 2018-19

11. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 2.56 million (1.43 rating)

September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

46.84 percent less than in 2018-19

12. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.43 million (1.58 rating)

August 25, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5

27.80 percent less than in 2018-19

13. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.32 million (1.49 rating)

August 30, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 6

37.57 percent less than in 2018-19

14. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.53 rating)

August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2

548.58 percent more than in 2018-19

15. Dallas vs. LA Clippers: 2.28 million (1.45 rating)

August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1

26.14 percent more than in 2018-19

16. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 2.27 million (1.46 rating)

August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

8.50 percent less than in 2018-19

17. LA Clippers vs. Golden State: 2.26 million (1.44 rating)

October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

18. Houston vs. LA Clippers: 1.88 million (1.25 rating)

December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

19. Philadelphia vs. LA Clippers: 1.87 million (1.21 rating)

March 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

20. LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers: 1.77 million (1.02 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

21. LA Clippers vs. Houston: 1.53 million (1.01 rating)

March 05, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

22. LA Clippers vs. New Orleans: 1.47 million (0.98 rating)

January 18, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

23. New Orleans vs. LA Clippers: 1.37 million (0.9 rating)

August 01, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

24. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 1.30 million (0.78 rating)

September 13, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 6

82.21 percent less than in 2018-19

25. LA Clippers vs. Denver: 1.20 million (0.78 rating)

August 12, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

26. Miami vs. LA Clippers: 1.17 million (0.78 rating)

February 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

27. LA Clippers vs. Miami: 1.08 million (0.71 rating)

January 24, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

28. Denver vs. LA Clippers: 1.08 million (0.7 rating)

February 28, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

29. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 1.06 million (0.73 rating)

August 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

30. Trail Blazers vs. LA Clippers: 1.05 million (0.69 rating)

December 03, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

31. LA Clippers vs. Trail Blazers: 0.81 million (0.55 rating)

August 08, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

32. Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers: 0.79 million (0.49 rating)

August 14, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

33. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 0.52 million (0.32 rating)

November 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season

34. LA Clippers vs. Dallas: 0.47 million (0.29 rating)

January 21, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season

35. LA Clippers vs. Phoenix: 0.40 million (0.23 rating)

October 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season

36. Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers: 0.40 million (0.25 rating)

August 09, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season

37. LA Clippers vs. Utah: 0.32 million (0.63 rating)

October 30, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

38. Phoenix vs. LA Clippers: 0.25 million (0.47 rating)

August 04, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season