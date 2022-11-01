Malcolm Brogdon: Scouting report and accolades

Malcolm Brogdon|#13
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|12/11/92
|Height:
|6-5 / 1.96
|Weight:
|223 lbs. / 101.2 kg.
|Salary:
|$22,600,000
SCOUTING REPORT
A model playmaker… Rarely makes mistakes… Good court vision… Can create shots for himself and his teammates… Smart and active defender… Not an especially gifted athlete… Has trouble staying healthy… Lacks explosiveness… Skillset should allow him to stay in league for awhile.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2017)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2017)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 223 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.5
Standing reach: 8-foot-2
Hand width: 10.25 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-10.5