Mike Conley: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Reliable player who can man either guard spot, either running an offense or spotting up away from the ball… Active defender who gives high effort on the less glamorous side of the floor… Uses a righty floater in the paint as a go-to move even though he’s a left-handed shooter… Reliable from three-point range… Has been a borderline All-Star for half of his career… Foot speed isn’t as fast anymore… No longer can be a starter who plays heavy minutes.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com