Milwaukee Bucks TV ratings

Take a look at the Bucks TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.
REGULAR SEASON
Average audience: 1.63 million (6.30 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.04 (6.62 percent less than in 2018-19)
PLAYOFFS
Average audience: 1.92 million (53.97 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.16 (56.71 percent less than in 2018-19)
NATIONAL TV GAMES
1. Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia: 5.48 million (2.97 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
2. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 3.58 million (1.89 rating)
September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 4
3.77 percent less than in 2018-19
3. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.96 million (1.79 rating)
September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5
38.71 percent less than in 2018-19
4. LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee: 2.78 million (1.73 rating)
December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
5. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.74 million (1.64 rating)
September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2
24.11 percent less than in 2018-19
6. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 2.44 million (1.54 rating)
August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
7. Milwaukee vs. LA Lakers: 2.43 million (1.61 rating)
March 06, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
8. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.39 million (1.44 rating)
August 31, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1
34.25 percent less than in 2018-19
9. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 2.22 million (1.26 rating)
September 04, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
69.25 percent less than in 2018-19
10. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 1.94 million (1.2 rating)
October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
11. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.70 million (1.14 rating)
February 22, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
12. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.69 million (1.07 rating)
February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
13. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.63 million (1.09 rating)
August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2
361.93 percent more than in 2018-19
14. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.30 million (0.86 rating)
July 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
15. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.28 million (0.85 rating)
January 16, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
16. Milwaukee vs. Dallas: 1.27 million (0.76 rating)
August 08, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
17. Milwaukee vs. New Orleans: 1.25 million (0.81 rating)
February 04, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
18. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.22 million (0.78 rating)
August 29, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 5
63.96 percent less than in 2018-19
19. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 1.16 million (0.81 rating)
August 22, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3
53.24 percent less than in 2018-19
20. Milwaukee vs. Toronto: 1.15 million (0.77 rating)
February 25, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
21. Oklahoma City vs. Milwaukee: 1.12 million (0.71 rating)
February 28, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
22. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.01 million (0.74 rating)
August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1
44.24 percent less than in 2018-19
23. Milwaukee vs. Boston: 0.95 million (0.62 rating)
October 30, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
24. Indiana vs. Milwaukee: 0.84 million (0.68 rating)
March 04, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
25. Toronto vs. Milwaukee: 0.78 million (0.64 rating)
August 10, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
26. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 0.59 million (0.46 rating)
August 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
27. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 0.36 million (0.22 rating)
March 02, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season
28. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 0.29 million (0.21 rating)
August 24, 2020 on NBA TV / First Round, Game 4
89.72 percent less than in 2018-19