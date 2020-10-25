Milwaukee Bucks TV ratings

Take a look at the Bucks TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.63 million (6.30 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.04 (6.62 percent less than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 1.92 million (53.97 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.16 (56.71 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia: 5.48 million (2.97 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season

2. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 3.58 million (1.89 rating)

September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 4

3.77 percent less than in 2018-19

3. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.96 million (1.79 rating)

September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

38.71 percent less than in 2018-19

4. LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee: 2.78 million (1.73 rating)

December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

5. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.74 million (1.64 rating)

September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2

24.11 percent less than in 2018-19

6. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 2.44 million (1.54 rating)

August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

7. Milwaukee vs. LA Lakers: 2.43 million (1.61 rating)

March 06, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

8. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 2.39 million (1.44 rating)

August 31, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 1

34.25 percent less than in 2018-19

9. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 2.22 million (1.26 rating)

September 04, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

69.25 percent less than in 2018-19

10. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 1.94 million (1.2 rating)

October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season

11. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.70 million (1.14 rating)

February 22, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

12. Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee: 1.69 million (1.07 rating)

February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

13. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.63 million (1.09 rating)

August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2

361.93 percent more than in 2018-19

14. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.30 million (0.86 rating)

July 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

15. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.28 million (0.85 rating)

January 16, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

16. Milwaukee vs. Dallas: 1.27 million (0.76 rating)

August 08, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

17. Milwaukee vs. New Orleans: 1.25 million (0.81 rating)

February 04, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

18. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.22 million (0.78 rating)

August 29, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 5

63.96 percent less than in 2018-19

19. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 1.16 million (0.81 rating)

August 22, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

53.24 percent less than in 2018-19

20. Milwaukee vs. Toronto: 1.15 million (0.77 rating)

February 25, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

21. Oklahoma City vs. Milwaukee: 1.12 million (0.71 rating)

February 28, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

22. Orlando vs. Milwaukee: 1.01 million (0.74 rating)

August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1

44.24 percent less than in 2018-19

23. Milwaukee vs. Boston: 0.95 million (0.62 rating)

October 30, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

24. Indiana vs. Milwaukee: 0.84 million (0.68 rating)

March 04, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

25. Toronto vs. Milwaukee: 0.78 million (0.64 rating)

August 10, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

26. Miami vs. Milwaukee: 0.59 million (0.46 rating)

August 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

27. Milwaukee vs. Miami: 0.36 million (0.22 rating)

March 02, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season

28. Milwaukee vs. Orlando: 0.29 million (0.21 rating)

August 24, 2020 on NBA TV / First Round, Game 4

89.72 percent less than in 2018-19