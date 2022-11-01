Montrezl Harrell: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Ultra energetic player… Great motor… Terrific finisher ar the rim… Runs the floor really well… Never afraid to put his body on the line defensively… Great offensive rebounder… Has improved his body control to avoid getting into foul problem so much… Mediocre scorer outside the paint… Has never developed a three-point shot.

